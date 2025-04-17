BGIS 2025 becomes biggest BGMI tournament ever with a huge prize pool of ₹3.2 crore

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 becomes the biggest BGMI tournament ever as the total prize pool of the event has been increased from ₹2 crore to ₹3.2 crore. Krafton officially announced that a total of ₹1.2 crore was raised from the BGIS crate. The Grand Finals of the tournament will be played from April 25 to 27, 2025.

Ad

The initial stages of this fourth edition of the India Series 2025 was held online. While the finale is set to be held offline in Kolkata, West Bengal. A total of 16 teams have been selected for this high-octane clash. A few big names like Soul, GodLike, and Orangutan will be seen playing in the finale. Underdogs teams like 4Ever, THW, and H4K have also made it to the finals.

BGIS 2025 features ₹3.2 crore in prize pool

Ad

Trending

On April 17, Krafton announced that the India Series 2025 will have the total prize pool of ₹3.2 crore.

“From crate to cash—1.2CR raised from the BGIS crate, all thanks to the incredible BMI community. ! Every drop from you is fueling the journey to a bigger and better realme BGIS 2025 prize pool. The real MVP? It's YOU".

A total of 32 teams participated in the Semifinals. The bottom 16 teams, who were eliminated from the event, received ₹3 lakh each. While the remaining prize money will be distributed among the finalists based on their results. The winner will be awarded ₹96 lakh, while the runner-up will be given ₹72 lakh.

Ad

Ad

For the first time, a BGMI tournament will feature over ₹3 crore in prize pool. The first edition of the India Series boasted ₹1 crore, while the second and third editions featured ₹2 crore each. While all the previous editions of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) had featured ₹2 crore in prize pool.

Participating teams in India Series 2025 Grand Finals

4EverxRedXRoss Bot Army Cincinnati Kids FS Esports Genesis Esports GodLike Esports Hades H4K Medal Esports Orangutan Reckoning Esports Rivalry NRI SOA Esports Team Soul Team Versatile THWxNONx True Rippers

Ad

The India Series Grand Finals will have a total of 18 matches across three days. Fans can watch it live at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, Kolkata. It will also be streamed live on YouTube. Krafton has yet to announce the finale's schedule and timing. The publisher will also reveal the format for the second half of BGMI Esports 2025 during the finale.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gametube Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure). Know More