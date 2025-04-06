BGIS 2025 Grand Finals Kolkata: All 16 qualified teams and dates announced 

All 16 BGMI teams for the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 Grand Finals Kolkata have been confirmed. The top eight teams, from the Semifinals Weeks 1 and 2 each, have secured their spots in the Finals after proving themselves in multiple stages. These 16 teams will now battle against each other in the ultimate round for the trophy and a humongous prize pool of ₹2 crore.

The BGIS 2025 Grand Finals are scheduled to be held from April 25 to 27, 2025, in Kolkata, West Bengal. A total of 18 matches will take place over three days. The champions of this fourth edition of the India Series will be awarded the first prize of ₹60 lakh. Each finalist will receive a share of the total prize pool.

Qualified teams for BGIS 2025 Grand Finals

Cincinnati Kids GodLike Esports FS Esports Rivalry NRI Reckoning Esports True Rippers SOA Esports Team Versatile Medal Esports THWxNONX Orangutan 4EverxRedxRoss Genesis Team Soul HadesxH4K Bot Army

Cincinnati Kids, led by Juicy, has performed very well so far in BGIS 2025. The team was the star performer of the Semifinals Week 1. GodLike also delivered astonishing performances in the Semifinals Week 1 and ranked second in the overall standings.

FS Esports and Rivalry amazed everyone with their gameplay in the previous stages. Reckoning was also phenomenal in the Semifinals Week 1. True iRippers, SOA, and Versatile were in the top eight in Week 1.

Medal Esports was remarkable in the Semifinals Week 2, with the Prince-led powerhouse ranking first in the stage. THW and Orangutan were second and third, respectively.

4Everx made a nice comeback in the Semifinals Week 2 and finished fourth on the leaderboard. Genesis Esports, led by BGMI star Shadow, displayed stellar performances in their last few games and made it to the top eight and the BGIS Grand Finals.

Team Soul struggled in Week 1 of the Semifinals but managed to improve their play in Week 2. The Manya-led squad clinched the last game of Week 2 and acquired a spot in the Finals. Hades and Bot Army managed to secure their spots in the Finals as well.

These clubs will now prepare themselves for the BGIS Grand Finals and aim to win the first official title of 2025. Unfortunately, the defending champions, XSpark, failed to reach the Finals after their disappointing performance in the previous stages.

