BGIS 2025 new prize pool distribution announced 

Krafton has revealed the new prize pool distribution for BGIS 2025, which has been increased from ₹2 crore to ₹3.2 crore. The publisher has raised ₹1.2 crore through the India Series 2024 crate. The champions will receive ₹69 lakh, while the second-best team will earn ₹37.2 lakh. This makes the event the biggest BGMI tournament ever.

The Grand Finals of BGIS 2025 will take place from April 25 to April 27. Over three days, the organizer will host 18 matches between the 16 finalists to determine the champions. The initial stages have already concluded, with the top 16 teams advancing to the finale.

Prize pool distribution for BGIS 2025

Out of the total ₹3.2 crore prize pool, ₹48 lakh has been awarded to the bottom 16 teams from the Semifinals. The remaining prize pool will be distributed among the finalists based on their ranking in the BGIS Grand Finals.

Here is the prize pool distribution:

First place - ₹69 lakh

Second place - ₹37.2 lakh

Third place - ₹26 lakh

Fourth place - ₹19.8 lakh

Fifth place - ₹16.7 lakh

Sixth place - ₹13.2 lakh

Seventh place - ₹11.1 lakh

Eighth place - ₹11.1 lakh

Ninth place - ₹8.6 lakh

10th place - ₹8.6 lakh

11th place - ₹7.6 lakh

12th place - ₹7.6 lakh

13th place - ₹6.6 lakh

14th place - ₹6.6 lakhs

15th place - ₹6.1 lakh

16th place - ₹6.1 lakh

Special awards

Fan favourite team - ₹1 lakh

MVP - ₹3 lakh

Finals MVP - ₹1.5 lakh

Best IGL - ₹2 lakh

Emerging star - ₹1 lakh

Best clutch - ₹1 lakh

Here is the prize pool distribution for the bottom 16 teams of the Semifinals:

17th place - Phoenix Esports - ₹3 lakh

18th place - Vasista Esports - ₹3 lakh

19th place - Rider Esports - ₹3 lakh

20th place - Wobble Gaming - ₹3 lakh

21st place - Hail Inferno Squad - ₹3 lakh

22nd place - Altitude - ₹3 lakh

23rd place - Likitha Esports - ₹3 lakh

24th place - Revenant Spark - ₹3 lakh

25th place - 8Bit - ₹3 lakh

26th place - Hyderabad Hydras - ₹3 lakh

27th place - Team Tamilas - ₹3 lakh

28th place - GlitchXReborn - ₹3 lakh

29th place - TWOB - ₹3 lakh

30th place - Diesel Esports - ₹3 lakh

31st place - Troy Tamilans Esports - ₹3 lakh

32nd place - Mastermind Mavericks - ₹3 lakh

The finalists will compete for the BGIS 2025 trophy and a share of the prize pool in the Grand Finals, which will be held at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, Kolkata, West Bengal. Many popular teams, including Soul, GodLike, Orangutan, and Team Versatile, will be in action during the event.

