BGIS 2025 new prize pool distribution announced 

Krafton has revealed the new prize pool distribution for BGIS 2025, which has been increased from ₹2 crore to ₹3.2 crore. The publisher has raised ₹1.2 crore through the India Series 2024 crate. The champions will receive ₹69 lakh, while the second-best team will earn ₹37.2 lakh. This makes the event the biggest BGMI tournament ever.
The Grand Finals of BGIS 2025 will take place from April 25 to April 27. Over three days, the organizer will host 18 matches between the 16 finalists to determine the champions. The initial stages have already concluded, with the top 16 teams advancing to the finale.
Prize pool distribution for BGIS 2025
Out of the total ₹3.2 crore prize pool, ₹48 lakh has been awarded to the bottom 16 teams from the Semifinals. The remaining prize pool will be distributed among the finalists based on their ranking in the BGIS Grand Finals.
Here is the prize pool distribution:
- First place - ₹69 lakh
- Second place - ₹37.2 lakh
- Third place - ₹26 lakh
- Fourth place - ₹19.8 lakh
- Fifth place - ₹16.7 lakh
- Sixth place - ₹13.2 lakh
- Seventh place - ₹11.1 lakh
- Eighth place - ₹11.1 lakh
- Ninth place - ₹8.6 lakh
- 10th place - ₹8.6 lakh
- 11th place - ₹7.6 lakh
- 12th place - ₹7.6 lakh
- 13th place - ₹6.6 lakh
- 14th place - ₹6.6 lakhs
- 15th place - ₹6.1 lakh
- 16th place - ₹6.1 lakh
Special awards
- Fan favourite team - ₹1 lakh
- MVP - ₹3 lakh
- Finals MVP - ₹1.5 lakh
- Best IGL - ₹2 lakh
- Emerging star - ₹1 lakh
- Best clutch - ₹1 lakh
Here is the prize pool distribution for the bottom 16 teams of the Semifinals:
- 17th place - Phoenix Esports - ₹3 lakh
- 18th place - Vasista Esports - ₹3 lakh
- 19th place - Rider Esports - ₹3 lakh
- 20th place - Wobble Gaming - ₹3 lakh
- 21st place - Hail Inferno Squad - ₹3 lakh
- 22nd place - Altitude - ₹3 lakh
- 23rd place - Likitha Esports - ₹3 lakh
- 24th place - Revenant Spark - ₹3 lakh
- 25th place - 8Bit - ₹3 lakh
- 26th place - Hyderabad Hydras - ₹3 lakh
- 27th place - Team Tamilas - ₹3 lakh
- 28th place - GlitchXReborn - ₹3 lakh
- 29th place - TWOB - ₹3 lakh
- 30th place - Diesel Esports - ₹3 lakh
- 31st place - Troy Tamilans Esports - ₹3 lakh
- 32nd place - Mastermind Mavericks - ₹3 lakh
The finalists will compete for the BGIS 2025 trophy and a share of the prize pool in the Grand Finals, which will be held at Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan, Kolkata, West Bengal. Many popular teams, including Soul, GodLike, Orangutan, and Team Versatile, will be in action during the event.