BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals Day 3: Teams, schedule, and where to watch 

Day 3 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 Quarterfinals will take place on March 22. Groups A and D, featuring popular teams like Gods Reign, Versatile, K9, and Reckoning, will play their first three matches of the stage. Groups B and C played all six of their matches during the first two days.
The Quarterfinals feature four groups, each comprising 16 squads. The top 16 on the overall leaderboard will advance to the Semifinals, while the remaining 48 teams will battle it out in the Wildcard stage.
Participating teams in BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals
Here are all the groups and teams participating in the BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals:
Group A
- Likitha Esports
- Gujarat Tigers
- AKZ
- IIT
- Reckoning Esports
- Altitude
- Troye
- SOA
- DCLW
- Vasista Esports
- Hyderabad Hydras
- DSL
- Medal Esports
- Raven Esports
- ARRC
- FS Esports
Group B
- 4Merical Esports
- Just Jelly
- AIB
- Autobotz
- H4K
- New Champions
- RES
- Bot Army
- BLITZ
- 4Everx
- Team 8Bit
- REMP
- Team Soul
- GalaxyxReborn
- Halo
- TWOB
Group C
- Jaguar
- Team Tamilas
- ACEO
- Revenant XSpark
- TMM
- Orangutan
- GodLike Esports
- Eggy
- Rivals Ape X
- THW
- NRI
- GODSGIVEN
- DOD
- Alibaba Raiders
- ARC
- SES
Group D
- 4TR
- WBG
- Cincinnati Kids
- Phoenix
- K9 Squad
- Team Versatile
- 4Barriers
- Genesis Esports
- Gods Reign
- BO7S
- 2OP
- Team VST
- WindGod
- M4
- NVS
- SWE
Schedule and where to watch
On Day 3 of the BGIS Quarterfinals, Group A will compete in the first three matches, followed by Group D in the final three. The action will be streamed live on the official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports from 3 PM IST.
Here is the schedule:
- Match 1 - Erangel - Group A - 3:30 pm
- Match 2 - Miramar - Group A - 4:15 pm
- Match 3 - Sanhok - Group A - 5:00 pm
- Match 4 - Sanhok - Group D - 5:40 pm
- Match 5 - Miramar - Group D - 6:20 pm
- Match 6 - Erangel - Group D - 7:05 pm
Likitha Esports, who acquired the former lineup of Carnival Gaming, is one of the standout teams in Group A. Gujarat Tigers, under the leadership of ClutchGod, is also one to watch after delivering an impressive performance in the earlier phases of the event. Teams like Vasista, Medal, and Reckoning are also expected to be key contenders in the group.
In Group D, Gods Reign, the SPS S6 champions, and Team Versatile, who had a commendable showing in the Grind event, will aim to kick off the campaign with strong performances.
K9 Squad and Phoenix, known for their aggressive gameplay, will also strive to make their mark in the BGIS Quarterfinals.