BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals Day 3: Teams, schedule, and where to watch 

By Gametube
Modified Mar 22, 2025 09:28 IST
Day 3 of BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals takes place on Saturday (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Day 3 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 Quarterfinals will take place on March 22. Groups A and D, featuring popular teams like Gods Reign, Versatile, K9, and Reckoning, will play their first three matches of the stage. Groups B and C played all six of their matches during the first two days.

The Quarterfinals feature four groups, each comprising 16 squads. The top 16 on the overall leaderboard will advance to the Semifinals, while the remaining 48 teams will battle it out in the Wildcard stage.

Participating teams in BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals

Here are all the groups and teams participating in the BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals:

Group A

  1. Likitha Esports
  2. Gujarat Tigers
  3. AKZ
  4. IIT
  5. Reckoning Esports
  6. Altitude
  7. Troye
  8. SOA
  9. DCLW
  10. Vasista Esports
  11. Hyderabad Hydras
  12. DSL
  13. Medal Esports
  14. Raven Esports
  15. ARRC
  16. FS Esports

Group B

  1. 4Merical Esports
  2. Just Jelly
  3. AIB
  4. Autobotz
  5. H4K
  6. New Champions
  7. RES
  8. Bot Army
  9. BLITZ
  10. 4Everx
  11. Team 8Bit
  12. REMP
  13. Team Soul
  14. GalaxyxReborn
  15. Halo
  16. TWOB

Group C

  1. Jaguar
  2. Team Tamilas
  3. ACEO
  4. Revenant XSpark
  5. TMM
  6. Orangutan
  7. GodLike Esports
  8. Eggy
  9. Rivals Ape X
  10. THW
  11. NRI
  12. GODSGIVEN
  13. DOD
  14. Alibaba Raiders
  15. ARC
  16. SES

Group D

  1. 4TR
  2. WBG
  3. Cincinnati Kids
  4. Phoenix
  5. K9 Squad
  6. Team Versatile
  7. 4Barriers
  8. Genesis Esports
  9. Gods Reign
  10. BO7S
  11. 2OP
  12. Team VST
  13. WindGod
  14. M4
  15. NVS
  16. SWE

Schedule and where to watch

youtube-cover
On Day 3 of the BGIS Quarterfinals, Group A will compete in the first three matches, followed by Group D in the final three. The action will be streamed live on the official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports from 3 PM IST.

Here is the schedule:

  • Match 1 - Erangel - Group A - 3:30 pm
  • Match 2 - Miramar - Group A - 4:15 pm
  • Match 3 - Sanhok - Group A - 5:00 pm
  • Match 4 - Sanhok - Group D - 5:40 pm
  • Match 5 - Miramar - Group D - 6:20 pm
  • Match 6 - Erangel - Group D - 7:05 pm
Likitha Esports, who acquired the former lineup of Carnival Gaming, is one of the standout teams in Group A. Gujarat Tigers, under the leadership of ClutchGod, is also one to watch after delivering an impressive performance in the earlier phases of the event. Teams like Vasista, Medal, and Reckoning are also expected to be key contenders in the group.

In Group D, Gods Reign, the SPS S6 champions, and Team Versatile, who had a commendable showing in the Grind event, will aim to kick off the campaign with strong performances.

K9 Squad and Phoenix, known for their aggressive gameplay, will also strive to make their mark in the BGIS Quarterfinals.

