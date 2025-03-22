BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals Day 3: Teams, schedule, and where to watch 

Day 3 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 Quarterfinals will take place on March 22. Groups A and D, featuring popular teams like Gods Reign, Versatile, K9, and Reckoning, will play their first three matches of the stage. Groups B and C played all six of their matches during the first two days.

Ad

The Quarterfinals feature four groups, each comprising 16 squads. The top 16 on the overall leaderboard will advance to the Semifinals, while the remaining 48 teams will battle it out in the Wildcard stage.

Participating teams in BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals

Ad

Trending

Here are all the groups and teams participating in the BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals:

Group A

Likitha Esports Gujarat Tigers AKZ IIT Reckoning Esports Altitude Troye SOA DCLW Vasista Esports Hyderabad Hydras DSL Medal Esports Raven Esports ARRC FS Esports

Group B

4Merical Esports Just Jelly AIB Autobotz H4K New Champions RES Bot Army BLITZ 4Everx Team 8Bit REMP Team Soul GalaxyxReborn Halo TWOB

Group C

Jaguar Team Tamilas ACEO Revenant XSpark TMM Orangutan GodLike Esports Eggy Rivals Ape X THW NRI GODSGIVEN DOD Alibaba Raiders ARC SES

Group D

4TR WBG Cincinnati Kids Phoenix K9 Squad Team Versatile 4Barriers Genesis Esports Gods Reign BO7S 2OP Team VST WindGod M4 NVS SWE

Schedule and where to watch

Ad

On Day 3 of the BGIS Quarterfinals, Group A will compete in the first three matches, followed by Group D in the final three. The action will be streamed live on the official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports from 3 PM IST.

Here is the schedule:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group A - 3:30 pm

Match 2 - Miramar - Group A - 4:15 pm

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group A - 5:00 pm

Match 4 - Sanhok - Group D - 5:40 pm

Match 5 - Miramar - Group D - 6:20 pm

Match 6 - Erangel - Group D - 7:05 pm

Ad

Likitha Esports, who acquired the former lineup of Carnival Gaming, is one of the standout teams in Group A. Gujarat Tigers, under the leadership of ClutchGod, is also one to watch after delivering an impressive performance in the earlier phases of the event. Teams like Vasista, Medal, and Reckoning are also expected to be key contenders in the group.

In Group D, Gods Reign, the SPS S6 champions, and Team Versatile, who had a commendable showing in the Grind event, will aim to kick off the campaign with strong performances.

K9 Squad and Phoenix, known for their aggressive gameplay, will also strive to make their mark in the BGIS Quarterfinals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback