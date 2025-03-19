BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals: All 64 teams, dates, and groups announced 

The Quarterfinals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 are scheduled from March 20 to 23, 2025. A total of 64 teams will compete in this stage, including many well-known organizations like Soul, GodLike, Orangutan, Revenant XSpark, and more. Each team will have to play six matches during the Quarterfinals.
The stage will feature 56 teams from Round 4 and eight teams from The Grind. These 64 teams have been seeded equally into four groups. The best 16 teams from the overall points table will advance to the Semifinals, while the remaining 48 will move to the Wildcard stage.
Teams and groups for Quarterfinals of BGIS 2025
Group A
- Likitha Esports
- Gujarat Tigers
- AKZ
- IIT
- Reckoning Esports
- Altitude
- Troye
- SOA
- DCLW
- Vasista Esports
- Hyderabad Hydras
- DSL
- Medal Esports
- Raven Esports
- ARRC
- FS Esports
Group B
- 4Merical Esports
- Just Jelly
- AIB
- Autobotz
- H4K
- New Champions
- RES
- Bot Army
- BLITZ
- 4Everx
- Team 8Bit
- REMP
- Team Soul
- GalaxyxReborn
- Halo
- TWOB
Group C
- Jaguar
- Team Tamilas
- ACEO
- Revenant XSpark
- TMM
- Orangutan
- GodLike Esports
- Eggy
- Rivals Ape X
- THW
- NRI
- GODSGIVEN
- DOD
- Alibaba Raiders
- ARC
- SES
Group D
- 4TR
- WBG
- Cincinnati Kids
- Phoenix
- K9 Squad
- Team Versatile
- 4Barriers
- Genesis Esports
- Gods Reign
- BO7S
- 2OP
- Team VST
- WindGod
- M4
- NVS
- SWE
Group A features some top-tier lineups such as Likhita, Gujarat Tigers, and Vasista. Led by Hector, Likhita Esports had a good run in The Grind. The lineup was previously associated with Carnival Gaming. Gujarat Tigers, led by ClutchGod, performed well in the previous rounds of BGIS.
Group B features a few experienced teams like Soul, 8Bit, Just Jelly, and 4Merical. Team Soul had a dominant run in The Grind under the leadership of Manya and will aim to maintain its performance in the India Series. Team 8Bit, Just Jelly, and 4Merical were impressive in the previous stages of the BGIS 2025 as well.
Group C has renowned clubs like GodLike, Revenant XSpark, Team Tamilas, and Orangutan. GodLike has been performing well in the past six months under Punk's leadership. Meanwhile, Revenant XSpark has seasoned players like Shadow, Sarang, SprayGod, and Joker. The squad won both the India Series and the Pro Series in 2024, and will now try to defend its BGIS title in 2025.
Many experienced teams like Gods Reign, Genesis, Cincinnati Kids, Versatile, and K9 have been seeded into Group D. Gods Reign recently conquered the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series S6. K9 Squad and Versatile were also phenomenal in that event. These teams will now strive to perform well in the upcoming stages of the BGIS 2025.