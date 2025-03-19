BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals: All 64 teams, dates, and groups announced 

By Gametube
Modified Mar 19, 2025 20:31 IST
BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals begins on March 20 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals begins on March 20 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

The Quarterfinals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 are scheduled from March 20 to 23, 2025. A total of 64 teams will compete in this stage, including many well-known organizations like Soul, GodLike, Orangutan, Revenant XSpark, and more. Each team will have to play six matches during the Quarterfinals.

Ad

The stage will feature 56 teams from Round 4 and eight teams from The Grind. These 64 teams have been seeded equally into four groups. The best 16 teams from the overall points table will advance to the Semifinals, while the remaining 48 will move to the Wildcard stage.

Teams and groups for Quarterfinals of BGIS 2025

Groups of India Series 2025 Quarterfinals (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Groups of India Series 2025 Quarterfinals (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Group A

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  1. Likitha Esports
  2. Gujarat Tigers
  3. AKZ
  4. IIT
  5. Reckoning Esports
  6. Altitude
  7. Troye
  8. SOA
  9. DCLW
  10. Vasista Esports
  11. Hyderabad Hydras
  12. DSL
  13. Medal Esports
  14. Raven Esports
  15. ARRC
  16. FS Esports

Group B

  1. 4Merical Esports
  2. Just Jelly
  3. AIB
  4. Autobotz
  5. H4K
  6. New Champions
  7. RES
  8. Bot Army
  9. BLITZ
  10. 4Everx
  11. Team 8Bit
  12. REMP
  13. Team Soul
  14. GalaxyxReborn
  15. Halo
  16. TWOB

Group C

  1. Jaguar
  2. Team Tamilas
  3. ACEO
  4. Revenant XSpark
  5. TMM
  6. Orangutan
  7. GodLike Esports
  8. Eggy
  9. Rivals Ape X
  10. THW
  11. NRI
  12. GODSGIVEN
  13. DOD
  14. Alibaba Raiders
  15. ARC
  16. SES

Group D

  1. 4TR
  2. WBG
  3. Cincinnati Kids
  4. Phoenix
  5. K9 Squad
  6. Team Versatile
  7. 4Barriers
  8. Genesis Esports
  9. Gods Reign
  10. BO7S
  11. 2OP
  12. Team VST
  13. WindGod
  14. M4
  15. NVS
  16. SWE

Group A features some top-tier lineups such as Likhita, Gujarat Tigers, and Vasista. Led by Hector, Likhita Esports had a good run in The Grind. The lineup was previously associated with Carnival Gaming. Gujarat Tigers, led by ClutchGod, performed well in the previous rounds of BGIS.

Ad
Ad

Group B features a few experienced teams like Soul, 8Bit, Just Jelly, and 4Merical. Team Soul had a dominant run in The Grind under the leadership of Manya and will aim to maintain its performance in the India Series. Team 8Bit, Just Jelly, and 4Merical were impressive in the previous stages of the BGIS 2025 as well.

Group C has renowned clubs like GodLike, Revenant XSpark, Team Tamilas, and Orangutan. GodLike has been performing well in the past six months under Punk's leadership. Meanwhile, Revenant XSpark has seasoned players like Shadow, Sarang, SprayGod, and Joker. The squad won both the India Series and the Pro Series in 2024, and will now try to defend its BGIS title in 2025.

Ad

Many experienced teams like Gods Reign, Genesis, Cincinnati Kids, Versatile, and K9 have been seeded into Group D. Gods Reign recently conquered the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series S6. K9 Squad and Versatile were also phenomenal in that event. These teams will now strive to perform well in the upcoming stages of the BGIS 2025.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी