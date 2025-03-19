BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals: All 64 teams, dates, and groups announced 

The Quarterfinals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 are scheduled from March 20 to 23, 2025. A total of 64 teams will compete in this stage, including many well-known organizations like Soul, GodLike, Orangutan, Revenant XSpark, and more. Each team will have to play six matches during the Quarterfinals.

The stage will feature 56 teams from Round 4 and eight teams from The Grind. These 64 teams have been seeded equally into four groups. The best 16 teams from the overall points table will advance to the Semifinals, while the remaining 48 will move to the Wildcard stage.

Teams and groups for Quarterfinals of BGIS 2025

Groups of India Series 2025 Quarterfinals (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Group A

Likitha Esports Gujarat Tigers AKZ IIT Reckoning Esports Altitude Troye SOA DCLW Vasista Esports Hyderabad Hydras DSL Medal Esports Raven Esports ARRC FS Esports

Group B

4Merical Esports Just Jelly AIB Autobotz H4K New Champions RES Bot Army BLITZ 4Everx Team 8Bit REMP Team Soul GalaxyxReborn Halo TWOB

Group C

Jaguar Team Tamilas ACEO Revenant XSpark TMM Orangutan GodLike Esports Eggy Rivals Ape X THW NRI GODSGIVEN DOD Alibaba Raiders ARC SES

Group D

4TR WBG Cincinnati Kids Phoenix K9 Squad Team Versatile 4Barriers Genesis Esports Gods Reign BO7S 2OP Team VST WindGod M4 NVS SWE

Group A features some top-tier lineups such as Likhita, Gujarat Tigers, and Vasista. Led by Hector, Likhita Esports had a good run in The Grind. The lineup was previously associated with Carnival Gaming. Gujarat Tigers, led by ClutchGod, performed well in the previous rounds of BGIS.

Group B features a few experienced teams like Soul, 8Bit, Just Jelly, and 4Merical. Team Soul had a dominant run in The Grind under the leadership of Manya and will aim to maintain its performance in the India Series. Team 8Bit, Just Jelly, and 4Merical were impressive in the previous stages of the BGIS 2025 as well.

Group C has renowned clubs like GodLike, Revenant XSpark, Team Tamilas, and Orangutan. GodLike has been performing well in the past six months under Punk's leadership. Meanwhile, Revenant XSpark has seasoned players like Shadow, Sarang, SprayGod, and Joker. The squad won both the India Series and the Pro Series in 2024, and will now try to defend its BGIS title in 2025.

Many experienced teams like Gods Reign, Genesis, Cincinnati Kids, Versatile, and K9 have been seeded into Group D. Gods Reign recently conquered the Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series S6. K9 Squad and Versatile were also phenomenal in that event. These teams will now strive to perform well in the upcoming stages of the BGIS 2025.

