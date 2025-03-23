BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals Day 4: Groups, schedule, and how to watch 

The fourth and final day of the BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals is scheduled for Sunday, March 23. Teams from Groups A and D will contest in their remaining three games. The first to 16th placed teams from the total points table will be progressed to the Semifinals Week 1, while the 17th to 64th-ranked clubs will move to the Wildcad.

SOA Official and Raven Esports had a great run in Group A on Day 3. Hector-led Likitha Esports and Prince-led Medal Esports also performed well in this group, while Genesis, WindGod, and 4TR looked impressive in their three matches in Group D.

Groups of BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals

Group A

Likitha Esports Gujarat Tigers AKZ IIT Reckoning Esports Altitude Troye SOA DCLW Vasista Esports Hyderabad Hydras DSL Medal Esports Raven Esports ARRC FS Esports

Group B

4Merical Esports Just Jelly AIB Autobotz H4K New Champions RES Bot Army BLITZ 4Everx Team 8Bit REMP Team Soul GalaxyxReborn Halo TWOB

Group C

Jaguar Team Tamilas ACEO Revenant XSpark TMM Orangutan GodLike Esports Eggy Rivals Ape X THW NRI GODSGIVEN DOD Alibaba Raiders ARC SES

Group D

4TR WBG Cincinnati Kids Phoenix K9 Squad Team Versatile 4Barriers Genesis Esports Gods Reign BO7S 2OP Team VST WindGod M4 NVS SWE

How to watch and schedule

Day 4 will be broadcast live on the Krafton India Esports' YouTube channel from 3 pm IST onwards.

Here is the map rotation:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group C - 3:30 pm

Match 2 - Miramar - Group C - 4:15 pm

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group C - 5:00 pm

Match 4 - Sanhok - Group B - 5:40 pm

Match 5 - Miramar - Group B - 6:20 pm

Match 6 - Erangel - Group B - 7:05 pm

In Group A, SOA collected 40 points with the help of two Chicken Dinners in their three matches of the BGIS Quarterfinals. Raven Esports registered the second rank in this list with 36 points despite not having any Chicken Dinner. Likitha Esports and Medal managed 28 and 27 points respectively.

Gujarat Tigers had a mediocre run as the ClutchGod-led squad scored 19 points. Reckoning Esports claimed 10 points, while Hyderabad Hydras took seven points. Vasista Esports collected only three points.

In Group B of the BGIS Quarterfinals, Genesis Esports grabbed 37 points and came out on top of the overall standings. WindGod and 4TR maanged 29 and 26 points respectively. M4 and Team Versatile won one Chicken Dinner each. Gods Reign, an experienced squad, scored only 13 points.

