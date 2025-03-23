BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals Day 4: Groups, schedule, and how to watch 

By Gametube
Modified Mar 23, 2025 10:35 IST
Day 4 of BGIS Quarterfinals occurs on March 23 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
The fourth and final day of the BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals is scheduled for Sunday, March 23. Teams from Groups A and D will contest in their remaining three games. The first to 16th placed teams from the total points table will be progressed to the Semifinals Week 1, while the 17th to 64th-ranked clubs will move to the Wildcad.

SOA Official and Raven Esports had a great run in Group A on Day 3. Hector-led Likitha Esports and Prince-led Medal Esports also performed well in this group, while Genesis, WindGod, and 4TR looked impressive in their three matches in Group D.

Groups of BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals

Group A

  1. Likitha Esports
  2. Gujarat Tigers
  3. AKZ
  4. IIT
  5. Reckoning Esports
  6. Altitude
  7. Troye
  8. SOA
  9. DCLW
  10. Vasista Esports
  11. Hyderabad Hydras
  12. DSL
  13. Medal Esports
  14. Raven Esports
  15. ARRC
  16. FS Esports

Group B

  1. 4Merical Esports
  2. Just Jelly
  3. AIB
  4. Autobotz
  5. H4K
  6. New Champions
  7. RES
  8. Bot Army
  9. BLITZ
  10. 4Everx
  11. Team 8Bit
  12. REMP
  13. Team Soul
  14. GalaxyxReborn
  15. Halo
  16. TWOB

Group C

  1. Jaguar
  2. Team Tamilas
  3. ACEO
  4. Revenant XSpark
  5. TMM
  6. Orangutan
  7. GodLike Esports
  8. Eggy
  9. Rivals Ape X
  10. THW
  11. NRI
  12. GODSGIVEN
  13. DOD
  14. Alibaba Raiders
  15. ARC
  16. SES

Group D

  1. 4TR
  2. WBG
  3. Cincinnati Kids
  4. Phoenix
  5. K9 Squad
  6. Team Versatile
  7. 4Barriers
  8. Genesis Esports
  9. Gods Reign
  10. BO7S
  11. 2OP
  12. Team VST
  13. WindGod
  14. M4
  15. NVS
  16. SWE

How to watch and schedule

Day 4 will be broadcast live on the Krafton India Esports' YouTube channel from 3 pm IST onwards.

Here is the map rotation:

  • Match 1 - Erangel - Group C - 3:30 pm
  • Match 2 - Miramar - Group C - 4:15 pm
  • Match 3 - Sanhok - Group C - 5:00 pm
  • Match 4 - Sanhok - Group B - 5:40 pm
  • Match 5 - Miramar - Group B - 6:20 pm
  • Match 6 - Erangel - Group B - 7:05 pm
In Group A, SOA collected 40 points with the help of two Chicken Dinners in their three matches of the BGIS Quarterfinals. Raven Esports registered the second rank in this list with 36 points despite not having any Chicken Dinner. Likitha Esports and Medal managed 28 and 27 points respectively.

Gujarat Tigers had a mediocre run as the ClutchGod-led squad scored 19 points. Reckoning Esports claimed 10 points, while Hyderabad Hydras took seven points. Vasista Esports collected only three points.

In Group B of the BGIS Quarterfinals, Genesis Esports grabbed 37 points and came out on top of the overall standings. WindGod and 4TR maanged 29 and 26 points respectively. M4 and Team Versatile won one Chicken Dinner each. Gods Reign, an experienced squad, scored only 13 points.

Edited by Aatreyee Aich
