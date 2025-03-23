BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals Day 3: Overall points table and highlights 

Day 3 of the BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals was held on March 22. Group A and D competed in their initial three matches. SOA topped the overall standing in Group A, while Genesis Esports emerged as table toppers in Group D. Teams from these two groups will play their remaining three encounters on Day 4.

The Quarterfinals kicked off on March 20 and will wrap up on March 23. The best 16 out of the total 64 squads will earn their spots in the BGIS Semfinals Week 1, while the rest will drop into the Wildcard.

Day 3 overview of BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals

Group A

SOA - 40 points Raven - 36 points Likitha Esports - 28 points Medal Esports - 28 points Altitude - 27 points Gujarat Tigers - 19 points Troy - 15 points DCLW - 15 points DSL - 14 points ARRC - 12 points Reckoning Esports -.10 points Hyderabad Hydras - 9 points IIT -.7 points Vasista Esports - 3 points FS Esports - 3 points AKZ - 2 points

SOA was outstanding in Group A of the BGIS as the team claimed the prime spot with 40 points and two Chicken Dinners in three matches. Raven Esports also played brilliantly and sat second with 36 points. Likitha Esports, led by Hector, finished third with 28 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Prince-led Medal Esports occupied fourth place with 28 points. Altitude was fifth with 27 points, while Gujarat Tigers finished seventh with 19 points. Reckoning, Hyderabad Hydras, and Vasista faltered on Day 1 as they scored a meager 10, nine, and three points respectively.

Group D

Genesis Esports - 37 points WindGod - 29 points 4TR - 26 points K9 Squad - 24 points M4 - 21 points NVS - 20 points Team Versatile - 19 points Cincinnati Kids - 18 points SWE - 15 points Gods Reign - 13 points VST - 12 points Phoenix - 12 points BO7s - 11 points 4 Barriers - 7 points WG - 7 points 2OP - 5 points

Genesis Esports looked impressive in its three games and acquired the first spot with 37 points in Group D. WindGod settled for second with 29 points. 4TR and K9 Esports managed 26 and 24 points respectively.

Team Versatile, led by Shadow, ranked seventh with 19 points. Cincinnati Kids stood eighth with 18 points. Gods Reign had a slow start, securing 13 points in three games, while VST and Phoenix grabbed 12 points apiece.

