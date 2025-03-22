BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals Group B Day 2: Overall standings and summary 

By Gametube
Modified Mar 22, 2025 06:36 IST
Just Jelly and 8Bit played well in Group B of BGIS Quarterfinals (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Just Jelly and 8Bit impressed in the BGIS Quarterfinals (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Just Jelly emerged as the leader of the Group B scoreboard after Day 2 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 Quarterfinals. Led by Jelly, the team bagged 56 points, 36 finishes, and one Chicken Dinner. Team 8Bit, featuring veterans Owais and Ash, claimed second place with 56 points, despite not securing a single match win. 4Everx secured the third position with 49 points and one Chicken Dinner.

GlitchxReborn, who struggled in the last two matches of the day, finished fourth in the group with 48 points. Team H4K, who was leading after three matches, dropped to fifth place with 46 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Groups B and C played six matches each during the first two days of the Quarterfinals. Groups A and D are set to compete in their respective matches on Days 3 and 4. Out of the 64 participating teams, the top 16 will advance to Semifinals Week 1, while the remaining teams will enter the Wildcard stage.

Overall points table of Group B after Day 2 of BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals

Here are the Group B standings after Day 2 of the BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals:

  1. Just Jelly - 56 points
  2. Team 8Bit - 56 points
  3. 4EverxRedxRoss - 49 points
  4. GlitchxReborn - 48 points
  5. Team H4K - 46 points
  6. TWOB - 46 points
  7. Royal Emperor - 44 points
  8. Team Soul - 40 points
  9. Raka X SAS - 37 points
  10. 4Merical Esports - 34 points
  11. Bot Army - 31 points
  12. Team New Champions - 19 points
  13. Autobotz - 13 points
  14. Team Halo - 12 points
  15. AIB Esports - 12 points
  16. ESG Esports - 5 points

TWOB finished sixth with 46 points and one Chicken Dinner. Royal Emperor secured the seventh position, earning 44 points and 22 eliminations.

Team Soul had an underwhelming start to the BGIS Quarterfinals campaign, managing only nine points in the first three matches. However, the Manya-led squad adopted an aggressive strategy in their final match, earning a Chicken Dinner that elevated the team to eighth place with 40 points.

Raka X SAS ranked ninth with 37 points, while 4Merical Esports finished 10th with 34 points. Bot Army claimed the 11th spot with 31 points, followed by The New Champions in 12th place with 19 points.

Autobotz faced significant challenges and finished 13th with 13 points. Team Halo and AIB both managed 12 points each, while ESG rounded out the group in 16th position with only five points from six matches.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
