BGIS 2025 Round 2 Day 1 Group 1 and 2: Overall standings and summary 

Day 1 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 Round 2 was held on February 27, 2025. All three matches of both Groups 1 and 2 were broadcast live on the Krafton India Esports YouTube channel. These groups will play their remaining three games of the round on February 28, 2025. The top seven teams from each group will qualify for the next round. Only a few group matches will be live-streamed on YouTube.
A total of 32 groups, i.e., 512 teams, are playing in Round 2 of the India Series 2025. This stage features 496 teams from Round 1 and 16 teams from The Grind. In total, 240 teams from the round will earn a spot in Round 3.
Day 1 highlights of BGIS 2025 Round 2
Group 1
- 1IQ Esports - 41 points
- 7SEA - 36 points
- MDN Esports - 33 points
- TGL - 26 points
- 4Misfit Gods - 24 points
- Youlike Esports - 19 points
- Team Ostmen - 18
- Rising Above Esports - 15 points
- Creed Esports - 14 points
- Just Kidding - 12 points
- Flux Esports - 12 points
- Alpfa Esports - 10 points
- 2OP Official - 10 points
- Old School X - 5 points
- Signed to God - 2 points
- Team God Sons - 2 points
1IQ Esports played brilliantly in Group 1 on Day 1 and secured the first spot with 41 points and one Chicken Dinner. 7SEA also had a great start, coming second with 36 points. MDN Esports was third with 33 points. These top three teams clinched one Chicken Dinner each on Day 1 of the BGIS Round 2.
TGL and 4Misfit Gods ranked fourth and fifth, with 26 and 24 points, respectively. Youlike Esports had an average run, scoring only 19 points. Old School, Signed to God, and Team God Sons took two points each.
Group 2
- Blitz Gaming - 50 points
- Team Ocean Rivals - 37 points
- Bodoland Rising - 27 points
- Error Esports - 26 points
- Renascent Esports - 22 points
- Rivals Ape X - 20 points
- Team D4T Official - 18 points
- Terror Esports - 16 points
- Swag Esports - 14 points
- Aerobotz - 10 points
- Veterans Esports - 9 points
- Archx - 7 points
- Team 4Man Legacy - 7 points
- The Supari Gang - 5 points
- K4C - 4 points
- Elite Warriors - 2 points
Blitz Gaming had a strong start to the BGIS Round 2 as the side secured first spot with 50 points and one Chicken Dinner after three matches. Team Ocean Rivals finished second with 37 points, while Bodoland Rising was third with 27 points.
Rivals Ape, a semi-pro team, ranked sixth with 20 points. Aerobotz Esports, a well-known club, managed only 10 points in its initial three matches of the BGIS Round 2. Meanwhile, The Supari Gang scored only five points.