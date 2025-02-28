BGIS 2025 Round 2 Day 1 Group 1 and 2: Overall standings and summary 

By Gametube
Modified Feb 28, 2025 00:42 IST
Round 2 of BGIS 2025 began on February 27 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Round 2 of BGIS 2025 began on February 27 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Day 1 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 Round 2 was held on February 27, 2025. All three matches of both Groups 1 and 2 were broadcast live on the Krafton India Esports YouTube channel. These groups will play their remaining three games of the round on February 28, 2025. The top seven teams from each group will qualify for the next round. Only a few group matches will be live-streamed on YouTube.

Ad

A total of 32 groups, i.e., 512 teams, are playing in Round 2 of the India Series 2025. This stage features 496 teams from Round 1 and 16 teams from The Grind. In total, 240 teams from the round will earn a spot in Round 3.

Day 1 highlights of BGIS 2025 Round 2

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Group 1

  1. 1IQ Esports - 41 points
  2. 7SEA - 36 points
  3. MDN Esports - 33 points
  4. TGL - 26 points
  5. 4Misfit Gods - 24 points
  6. Youlike Esports - 19 points
  7. Team Ostmen - 18
  8. Rising Above Esports - 15 points
  9. Creed Esports - 14 points
  10. Just Kidding - 12 points
  11. Flux Esports - 12 points
  12. Alpfa Esports - 10 points
  13. 2OP Official - 10 points
  14. Old School X - 5 points
  15. Signed to God - 2 points
  16. Team God Sons - 2 points

1IQ Esports played brilliantly in Group 1 on Day 1 and secured the first spot with 41 points and one Chicken Dinner. 7SEA also had a great start, coming second with 36 points. MDN Esports was third with 33 points. These top three teams clinched one Chicken Dinner each on Day 1 of the BGIS Round 2.

Ad

TGL and 4Misfit Gods ranked fourth and fifth, with 26 and 24 points, respectively. Youlike Esports had an average run, scoring only 19 points. Old School, Signed to God, and Team God Sons took two points each.

Group 2

  1. Blitz Gaming - 50 points
  2. Team Ocean Rivals - 37 points
  3. Bodoland Rising - 27 points
  4. Error Esports - 26 points
  5. Renascent Esports - 22 points
  6. Rivals Ape X - 20 points
  7. Team D4T Official - 18 points
  8. Terror Esports - 16 points
  9. Swag Esports - 14 points
  10. Aerobotz - 10 points
  11. Veterans Esports - 9 points
  12. Archx - 7 points
  13. Team 4Man Legacy - 7 points
  14. The Supari Gang - 5 points
  15. K4C - 4 points
  16. Elite Warriors - 2 points
Ad

Blitz Gaming had a strong start to the BGIS Round 2 as the side secured first spot with 50 points and one Chicken Dinner after three matches. Team Ocean Rivals finished second with 37 points, while Bodoland Rising was third with 27 points.

Rivals Ape, a semi-pro team, ranked sixth with 20 points. Aerobotz Esports, a well-known club, managed only 10 points in its initial three matches of the BGIS Round 2. Meanwhile, The Supari Gang scored only five points.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी