Top five BGMI players of BGIS 2025 The Grind

The BGIS 2025 The Grind was held from February 5 to 23, 2025. A total of 64 teams were invited directly to the tournament based on their results in 2024. They were divided into four groups for the four-week-long competition. Based on their performance, these teams secured a spot in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2025, which is currently underway.

Many teams performed well in The Grind, while several players looked impressive. Their focus will now be to play well in the BGIS 2025 and earn a respectable position. Here are the top five players who were impressive during the event.

Top five individual performers from the BGIS 2025 The Grind

5) Aimgod

Aimgod from Aerobotz ranked fifth in the overall kill leaderboard. The rising star claimed 43 eliminations, 42 knocks, and 7057 damage in 24 matches. While he was phenomenal in the event, his team struggled in many games.

Aerobotz was seeded in Group D of the event. The team finished 11th in the group with 115 points and one Chicken Dinner. They had qualified for Round 1 of the BGIS 2025.

4) Saif

Saif was the third-best performer of the BGIS Grind (Image via Instagram/saif_bgmii)

Saif from Wyld Fangs came fourth in the kill leaderboard, bagging 46 kills, 40 knocks, and 8510 damage. He has been impressive over the past few years, earning the FMVP of the BGIS 2023 while playing for Big Brother Esports.

Wyld Fangs, led by Sensei, had a strong run in The Grind. The squad was also in Group A and ranked second in the overall standings with 187 points, including 135 points. Popular gamer Tanmay ScoutOp Singh also plays for the team.

3) BeastOG

Beast from Team VST surprised everyone with his skills. He claimed 49 eliminations in 24 matches, along with 47 knocks and 8627 damage. Beast helped his team earn the first position in Group A.

Team VST had a dominant run as they were the only team to accumulate over 200 points in the group. The side claimed five Chicken Dinners in 24 matches, showcasing aggressive play and earning 157 eliminations.

2) TraceGod

TraceGod and Said played well in BGIS 2025 The Grind (Image via Instagram/TraceGod)

TraceGod from Wyld Fangs caught everyone's attention after an excellent performance in The Grind. The young athlete secured 51 eliminations to his name. He and Saif played key roles in their team. Both players also played well in the recent Snapdragon Pro Series Season 6.

Wyld Fangs will now hope to dominate the BGIS 2025. The Sensei-led team qualified for Round 2 of the event, finishing in the top eight of The Grind Group A.

1) Shayaan

Shayaan from SBA Esports emerged as the top individual performer of the event. He picked up 55 eliminations, 46 knocks, and 10827 damage. He shouldered his team to claim the prime spot in Group C, playing aggressively along with his teammates.

SBA Esports amassed 272 points with the help of six Chicken Dinners and 167 eliminations. They secured a place in Round 3 of the BGIS 2025. Shayaan is among the players to follow in the event.

Round 1 of the BGIS 2025 was held from February 16 to 23, 2025. Krafton has yet to reveal the results of this initial round, which featured 1024 teams, including eight from The Grind Group D. Round 2 of the tournament will kick off on February 27, 2025.

