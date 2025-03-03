BGIS 2025 Round 2 Group 3 and 4: Overall scoreboard and highlights 

Day 4 of the BGIS 2025 Round 2 was played on March 2, 2025, during which Groups 3 and 4 took part in their respective three matches. As such, both groups have contested in all their six matches. The top seven teams from each group made it to the next round. The day also marked the conclusion of this stage.

The matches of the first four groups of BGIS Round 2 were broadcast live on the YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports. The matches of the remaining 28 groups were not live-streamed on any platform. 240 out of the total 512 teams from this round have qualified for BGIS Round 3.

Overall standings of Group 3 and 4 of BGIS 2025 Round 2

Group 3

SOA Esports - 76 points Wyld Fangs - 75 points Royal Emperor - 72 points Wild Tempest - 55 points Quark Esports - 46 points Team Hope Kuki - 39 points Lucifer Esports - 30 points Team Blasty - 28 points Slamgod Esports - 24 points Team WHOS - 20 points Not Reachable - 20 points Exallos Esports - 17 points Ultima Officials - 17 points EDGE Master - 10 points Sky Gaming TN - 10 points BTW Official - 6 points

SOA Esports was phenomenal in Group 3, grabbing the top position with 76 points and two Chicken Dinners. Wyld Fangs, led by Sensei, had an aggressive run. The experienced squad claimed second rank with 75 points, including 60 eliminations.

Royal Emperor, Wild Tempest, and Quark were third, fourth, and fifth, respectively. Team Hope Kuki came sixth with 39 points, while Lucifer Esports landed the seventh spot with 30. These top seven clubs from Group 3 have earned a spot in Round 3 of the BGIS 2025.

Group 4

SOUR Esports - 80 points Raka X SAS - 61 points Python Esports - 42 points We Unstoppable - 38 points Team Ultra - 37 points Snowie Frenzy - 37 points Team Jibran - 31 points Super Nova - 31 points WSB Gaming - 31 points Team Next Level - 31 points Hyper Esports - 28 points Demotivate Esports - 27 One Peace - 21 points Ocean 13 Officials Veer Esports - 15 points Open Challenge Esports - 14 points

SOUR Esports won three out of its six matches and ranked first in Group 4 with 80 points. Raka X SAS was in second place with 61 points and one Chicken Dinner. Python and We Unstoppable scored 42 and 38 points, respectively.

Team Ultra and Snowie Frenzy collected 37 points each. Team Jibran finished seventh with 31 points and qualified for Round 3 of the BGIS 2025.

