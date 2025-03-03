BGIS 2025 Round 2 Group 3 and 4: Overall scoreboard and highlights 

By Gametube
Modified Mar 03, 2025 03:29 IST
Day 4 of BGIS Round 4 occurred on March 2 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Day 4 of BGIS Round 4 occurred on March 2 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Day 4 of the BGIS 2025 Round 2 was played on March 2, 2025, during which Groups 3 and 4 took part in their respective three matches. As such, both groups have contested in all their six matches. The top seven teams from each group made it to the next round. The day also marked the conclusion of this stage.

Ad

The matches of the first four groups of BGIS Round 2 were broadcast live on the YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports. The matches of the remaining 28 groups were not live-streamed on any platform. 240 out of the total 512 teams from this round have qualified for BGIS Round 3.

Overall standings of Group 3 and 4 of BGIS 2025 Round 2

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Group 3

  1. SOA Esports - 76 points
  2. Wyld Fangs - 75 points
  3. Royal Emperor - 72 points
  4. Wild Tempest - 55 points
  5. Quark Esports - 46 points
  6. Team Hope Kuki - 39 points
  7. Lucifer Esports - 30 points
  8. Team Blasty - 28 points
  9. Slamgod Esports - 24 points
  10. Team WHOS - 20 points
  11. Not Reachable - 20 points
  12. Exallos Esports - 17 points
  13. Ultima Officials - 17 points
  14. EDGE Master - 10 points
  15. Sky Gaming TN - 10 points
  16. BTW Official - 6 points

SOA Esports was phenomenal in Group 3, grabbing the top position with 76 points and two Chicken Dinners. Wyld Fangs, led by Sensei, had an aggressive run. The experienced squad claimed second rank with 75 points, including 60 eliminations.

Ad
Ad

Royal Emperor, Wild Tempest, and Quark were third, fourth, and fifth, respectively. Team Hope Kuki came sixth with 39 points, while Lucifer Esports landed the seventh spot with 30. These top seven clubs from Group 3 have earned a spot in Round 3 of the BGIS 2025.

Group 4

  1. SOUR Esports - 80 points
  2. Raka X SAS - 61 points
  3. Python Esports - 42 points
  4. We Unstoppable - 38 points
  5. Team Ultra - 37 points
  6. Snowie Frenzy - 37 points
  7. Team Jibran - 31 points
  8. Super Nova - 31 points
  9. WSB Gaming - 31 points
  10. Team Next Level - 31 points
  11. Hyper Esports - 28 points
  12. Demotivate Esports - 27
  13. One Peace - 21 points
  14. Ocean 13 Officials
  15. Veer Esports - 15 points
  16. Open Challenge Esports - 14 points
Ad

SOUR Esports won three out of its six matches and ranked first in Group 4 with 80 points. Raka X SAS was in second place with 61 points and one Chicken Dinner. Python and We Unstoppable scored 42 and 38 points, respectively.

Team Ultra and Snowie Frenzy collected 37 points each. Team Jibran finished seventh with 31 points and qualified for Round 3 of the BGIS 2025.

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी