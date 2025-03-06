BGIS 2025 Round 3: Dates, format, and qualified teams from The Grind

Round 3 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 is scheduled for March 6 to 9, 2025. This four-day contest will feature a total of 256 teams. It will be a crucial stage for all teams, as only 112 of them will qualify for Round 4. A few matches will be broadcast live on the Krafton Esports India's YouTube channel from 3 pm IST onwards on those days.

The first round of the BGIS took place from February 16 to 23, 2025, followed by the second round from February 27 to March 2. The India Series 2025 is being played in eight different stages. The initial seven stages are held online, while the Grand Finals is scheduled to be played offline in Kolkata, West Bengal.

Format for BGIS 2025 Round 3

The third round features 240 teams from Round 2 and 16 teams from The Grind. These 256 teams have been divided equally into 16 groups and will take part in six matches each.

The top six clubs from each group will achieve a spot in Round 4 of BGIS 2025. Additionally, 16 teams from the overall standings will also be selected for the next round. In total, 112 teams from the third round will be chosen for Round 4.

Krafton has not revealed the names of all the 256 qualified teams for Round 3. However, the publisher livestreamed the matches of four groups of Round 2 on YouTube. Some well-known teams like Wyld Fangs, Autobotz, VST, and TGL have participated in the previous rounds.

The Grind, which featured 64 invited teams, was held from February 5 to 23, 2025. The top eight teams from Group C and the bottom eight teams from Group B of the event have qualified directly for Round 3. Here are the 16 teams that have qualified from The Grind for this round:

SBA Big Brother Genesis Esports GlitchxReborn Gujarat Tigers Karunaadu Esports LiveCraft WindGod Team Insane Silly Esports Troy 4Ever Vasista Esports RGC Sarkar Gaming Inferno Squad

SBA Official was outstanding in Group C of The Grind, scoring six Chicken Dinners in 24 matches. Big Brother, Genius, and GlitchxReborn were also impressive. Gujarat Tigers, led by ClutchGod, also performed well there.

WindGod, Team Insane, and Silly had average runs in Group B of The Grind. Vasista Esports, led by Pukar, also failed to perform well in the event. Sarkar Gaming and Inferno Squad were in the bottom two of their group. These clubs will look to deliver better performances in Round 3 of the BGIS 2025.

