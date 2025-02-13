BGIS 2025 The Grind Week 2: Overall standings and highlights 

Week 2 of the BGIS 2025 The Grind came to an end on February 13. The teams ranked first to eighth from the overall leaderboard have qualified for Round 3 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series, while the teams placed ninth to 16th moved to Round 2. All the 16 participating teams of Group C took part in 24 matches over four days in the second week.

SBA Officials displayed their dominance throughout the week and seized top position with 272 points. The underdog lineup played aggressively and claimed 167 eliminations and six Chicken Dinners, the most by any squad in the group. Big Brother acquired second rank with 186 points, including 120 eliminations.

Overall standings of BGIS 2025 The Grind

Group C overall rankings of The Grind (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

SBA Officials - 272 points Big Brother - 186 points GlitchxReborn - 150 points Genesis Esports - 148 points Gujarat Tigers - 148 points Karunaadu Esports - 141 points Livecraft - 141 points RML - 136 points LOC Esports - 131 points THM - 128 points TGL - 122 points Team I20 - 119 points Rivals Ape - 115 points RIP Mizo - 107 points R4W Official - 86 points WSB Gaming - 52 points

GlitchxReborn looked great in the battle and achieved third position with 150 points and one Chicken Dinner. Genesis Esports, led by BGMI pro Shadow, earned fourth place with 148 points and three Chicken Dinners.

Gujarat Tigers claimed fifth spot with 148 points despite not having a single Chicken Dinner. The ClutchGod-led squad secured 101 eliminations in the process. Krunaadu Esports, a rising team, ensured sixth place, followed by Livecraft Esports. RML was eighth with 136 points. These top eight squads earned a spot in Round 3 of the BGIS.

LOC came ninth with 131 points, while THM finished 10th with 126 points. TGL, I20, and Rivals Ape took 11th, 12th, and 13th positions, respectively. RIP Mizo, a popular lineup, performed poorly as they ranked 14th with 107 points.

Well knows teams R4W and WSB struggled throughout the week. They were in the last two spots with 86 and 52 points, respectively. These bottom eight teams moved to Round 2.

Groups D and C of the BGIS 2025 The Grind have played their all 24 matches. The remaining two groups will participate in their matches in Weeks 3 and 4 of the event. This four-week-long contest is being broadcast live on the YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports.

