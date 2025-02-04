BGIS 2025 The Grind: All 64 invited teams and groups announced 

By Gametube
Modified Feb 04, 2025 21:02 IST
BGIS 2025 The Grind starts on February 5 (Image via YouTube/krfaton India Esports, Liquipedia)
BGIS 2025 The Grind starts on February 5 (Image via YouTube/krfaton India Esports, Liquipedia)

Krafton announced the names of all the 64 invited BGMI teams for the BGIS 2025 The Grind. The contest will begin on February 5 and run until February 23, 2025. These teams are divided equally into four groups based on their performances in the official tournaments in 2024. A new zone meta will be used in this event.

These 64 teams will fight in the Grind for a spot in a later round of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025. Fans can watch it live on Krafton India Esports'YouTube channel at 2:30 pm IST. The Grind is scheduled to be played over four weeks. Each week features 24 matches across four days.

Participating teams in BGIS 2025 The Grind

These four groups will play separately in this The Grind event. The first week will feature 16 teams from Group D. The second and third weeks will feature Group C and B, respectively. The fourth and final week will consist of teams from Group A.

Here are the four groups and schedule for the Grind:

Week 1 - Group D - February 5 to 8

  1. Wyld Fangs
  2. Team VST
  3. M4 Esports
  4. JD
  5. EYE
  6. AR
  7. Team Hope
  8. A6
  9. TE
  10. Team Cosmic
  11. Genxfm
  12. DO OR DIE
  13. Autobotz
  14. Team TMG
  15. Aerobotz
  16. Team OMG

Week 2 - Group C - February 10 to 13

  1. Livecraft Esports
  2. LOC
  3. Big Brother Esports
  4. THM
  5. RIP Official
  6. Genesis Esports
  7. RML
  8. GlitchxReborn
  9. Gujarat Tigers
  10. SBA Esports
  11. WSB Esports
  12. R4W Esports
  13. TGL
  14. Rivals ApeX
  15. Karunaadu Esports
  16. Team I20

Week 3 - Group B - February 15 to 18

  1. Team FS
  2. Team Insane
  3. Just Jelly
  4. Vasista Esports
  5. RedxRoss
  6. TWM
  7. RGC
  8. Inferno Squad
  9. Hyderabad Hydras
  10. Troy
  11. Raven Esports
  12. WindGod
  13. Sarkar Gaming
  14. Gods Reign
  15. Team Silly
  16. THW

Week 4 - Group A - February 20 to 23

  1. Reckoning Esports
  2. Team Soul
  3. Phoenix Esports
  4. 4Merical Vibes
  5. Team 8Bit
  6. Team Tamilas
  7. K9 Squad
  8. 4AM
  9. Revenant XSpark
  10. Cincinnati Kids
  11. Team GodLike
  12. Medal Esports
  13. Orangutan Gaming
  14. Team Versatile
  15. TWOB
  16. Likitha Esports

After playing 24 matches, the top eight teams from Group D will be selected for Round 2 of the BGIS 2025, while the bottom eight will get a spot in Round 1. The top eight teams from Group C will be chosen for Round 3, while the bottom eight will move to Round 2.

The top eight teams from Group B will advance to Round 4, while the remaining teams will get a spot in Round 3. The top eight teams from Group A will directly be chosen for the BGIS Quarterfinals, while the bottom eight will play in Round 4.

Edited by Angad Sharma
