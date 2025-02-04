BGIS 2025 The Grind: All 64 invited teams and groups announced 

Krafton announced the names of all the 64 invited BGMI teams for the BGIS 2025 The Grind. The contest will begin on February 5 and run until February 23, 2025. These teams are divided equally into four groups based on their performances in the official tournaments in 2024. A new zone meta will be used in this event.
These 64 teams will fight in the Grind for a spot in a later round of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025. Fans can watch it live on Krafton India Esports'YouTube channel at 2:30 pm IST. The Grind is scheduled to be played over four weeks. Each week features 24 matches across four days.
Participating teams in BGIS 2025 The Grind
These four groups will play separately in this The Grind event. The first week will feature 16 teams from Group D. The second and third weeks will feature Group C and B, respectively. The fourth and final week will consist of teams from Group A.
Here are the four groups and schedule for the Grind:
Week 1 - Group D - February 5 to 8
- Wyld Fangs
- Team VST
- M4 Esports
- JD
- EYE
- AR
- Team Hope
- A6
- TE
- Team Cosmic
- Genxfm
- DO OR DIE
- Autobotz
- Team TMG
- Aerobotz
- Team OMG
Week 2 - Group C - February 10 to 13
- Livecraft Esports
- LOC
- Big Brother Esports
- THM
- RIP Official
- Genesis Esports
- RML
- GlitchxReborn
- Gujarat Tigers
- SBA Esports
- WSB Esports
- R4W Esports
- TGL
- Rivals ApeX
- Karunaadu Esports
- Team I20
Week 3 - Group B - February 15 to 18
- Team FS
- Team Insane
- Just Jelly
- Vasista Esports
- RedxRoss
- TWM
- RGC
- Inferno Squad
- Hyderabad Hydras
- Troy
- Raven Esports
- WindGod
- Sarkar Gaming
- Gods Reign
- Team Silly
- THW
Week 4 - Group A - February 20 to 23
- Reckoning Esports
- Team Soul
- Phoenix Esports
- 4Merical Vibes
- Team 8Bit
- Team Tamilas
- K9 Squad
- 4AM
- Revenant XSpark
- Cincinnati Kids
- Team GodLike
- Medal Esports
- Orangutan Gaming
- Team Versatile
- TWOB
- Likitha Esports
After playing 24 matches, the top eight teams from Group D will be selected for Round 2 of the BGIS 2025, while the bottom eight will get a spot in Round 1. The top eight teams from Group C will be chosen for Round 3, while the bottom eight will move to Round 2.
The top eight teams from Group B will advance to Round 4, while the remaining teams will get a spot in Round 3. The top eight teams from Group A will directly be chosen for the BGIS Quarterfinals, while the bottom eight will play in Round 4.