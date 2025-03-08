BGIS 2025 Round 3 Day 3: Overall standings and summary 

By Gametube
Modified Mar 08, 2025 22:01 IST
Day 3 of BGIS Round 3 took place on March 8 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Day 3 of BGIS Round 3 took place on March 8 (Image via YouTube/@kraftonindiaesports)

Group 3 and 4 of the BGIS 2025 Round 3 played their respective three matches on March 8. They will compete in their remaining three games of this round on March 9. Burnx Officials and Gujarat Tigers had a magnificent start in Group 3. ARC Knight was phenomenal in Group 4, winning two of their three matches.

A total of 256 teams were selected for Round 3 of the BGIS 2025. 240 of them were chosen from Round 2, while 16 teams were selected from the Grind. The best 112 teams from this round will progress to the next stage.

Day 3 highlights of BGIS 2025 Round 3

  1. Burnx Officials - 46 points
  2. Gujarat Tigers - 41 points
  3. Oblivion Knights - 32 points
  4. Dragon Esports - 24 points
  5. Mastermind Mavericks - 21 points
  6. Team TSR Esports - 16 points
  7. Head Hunters - 14 points
  8. RazeX Esports - 12 points
  9. Team Zod - 12 points
  10. Team EVOS - 12 points
  11. Dcent Official - 12 points
  12. PSH Esports Karnataka - 10 points
  13. RNB Esports - 9 points
  14. Wild Tempest - 6 points
  15. Only Gods - 4 points
  16. Rider Esports - 3 points

Burnx Officials demonstrated their consistency and ensured first place with 46 points and one Chicken Dinner. Gujarat Tigers, led by ClutchGod, stood second on the leaderboard with 41 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Dragon Esports finished fourth with 24 points and one Chicken Dinner. Raze, Zod, EVOS, and Dcent Official scored 12 points each in their three games. Only Gods and Rider Esports collected only four and three points, respectively.

Group 4

  1. ARC Knight - 46 points
  2. Universe 7 - 29 points
  3. Royal Emperor - 25 points
  4. Virgo Esports - 23 points
  5. TGL - 23 points
  6. Bo7s - 20 points
  7. Eternals Official - 17 points
  8. Atlantean Esports - 17 points
  9. Troy Tamilan Esports - 15 points
  10. Soldier Esports - 15 points
  11. Numer One Squad - 9 points
  12. Team Ruling Since 80s - 8 points
  13. Team Tapatap - 8 points
  14. Bodoland Rising - 7 points
  15. Enfilier - 4 points
  16. Esports Zone - 2 points
ARC Knight emerged victorious in their two matches and grabbed the first spot with 46 points after three matches of the BGIS Round 3. Universe 7 and Royal Emperor registered second and third places with 29 and 25 points to their respective names. Virgo and TGL accumulated 23 points each.

Team Bo7s ranked sixth with 20 points and one Chicken Dinner. Troy Tamilan, a semi-pro team, scored 15 points. Esports Zone was at the bottom of Group 4 after Day 3 of the BGIS Round 3.

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
