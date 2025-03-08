BGIS 2025 Round 3 Day 3: Overall standings and summary 

Group 3 and 4 of the BGIS 2025 Round 3 played their respective three matches on March 8. They will compete in their remaining three games of this round on March 9. Burnx Officials and Gujarat Tigers had a magnificent start in Group 3. ARC Knight was phenomenal in Group 4, winning two of their three matches.

A total of 256 teams were selected for Round 3 of the BGIS 2025. 240 of them were chosen from Round 2, while 16 teams were selected from the Grind. The best 112 teams from this round will progress to the next stage.

Day 3 highlights of BGIS 2025 Round 3

Burnx Officials - 46 points Gujarat Tigers - 41 points Oblivion Knights - 32 points Dragon Esports - 24 points Mastermind Mavericks - 21 points Team TSR Esports - 16 points Head Hunters - 14 points RazeX Esports - 12 points Team Zod - 12 points Team EVOS - 12 points Dcent Official - 12 points PSH Esports Karnataka - 10 points RNB Esports - 9 points Wild Tempest - 6 points Only Gods - 4 points Rider Esports - 3 points

Burnx Officials demonstrated their consistency and ensured first place with 46 points and one Chicken Dinner. Gujarat Tigers, led by ClutchGod, stood second on the leaderboard with 41 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Dragon Esports finished fourth with 24 points and one Chicken Dinner. Raze, Zod, EVOS, and Dcent Official scored 12 points each in their three games. Only Gods and Rider Esports collected only four and three points, respectively.

Group 4

ARC Knight - 46 points Universe 7 - 29 points Royal Emperor - 25 points Virgo Esports - 23 points TGL - 23 points Bo7s - 20 points Eternals Official - 17 points Atlantean Esports - 17 points Troy Tamilan Esports - 15 points Soldier Esports - 15 points Numer One Squad - 9 points Team Ruling Since 80s - 8 points Team Tapatap - 8 points Bodoland Rising - 7 points Enfilier - 4 points Esports Zone - 2 points

ARC Knight emerged victorious in their two matches and grabbed the first spot with 46 points after three matches of the BGIS Round 3. Universe 7 and Royal Emperor registered second and third places with 29 and 25 points to their respective names. Virgo and TGL accumulated 23 points each.

Team Bo7s ranked sixth with 20 points and one Chicken Dinner. Troy Tamilan, a semi-pro team, scored 15 points. Esports Zone was at the bottom of Group 4 after Day 3 of the BGIS Round 3.

