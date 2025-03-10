BGIS 2025 Round 3 Day 4: Overall standings and highlights 

By Gametube
Modified Mar 10, 2025 08:22 IST
BGIS 2025 Round 3 concluded on March 9 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
BGIS 2025 Round 3 concluded on March 9, 2025 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Day 4 of the BGIS 2025 Round 3 ended on March 9, 2025. Teams from Group 3 and 4 contested in their final three matches. The best six teams from each group will now battle it out in the next stage. Gujarat Tigers, led by BGMI pro ClutchGod, was the star performer in Group 3, while Arc Knight finished first in Group 4.

The third round of BGIS 2025 featured 256 teams, including 16 from the Grind. 112 teams from this stage qualified for Round 4, with the remaining 144 clubs being eliminated from this BGMI competition.

Group 3 and 4 results of BGIS 2025 Round 3

Group 3

  1. Gujarat Tigers - 76 points
  2. Burnx Officials - 55 points
  3. Oblivion Knights - 54 points
  4. Dragon Esports - 52 points
  5. Mastermind Mavericks - 50 points
  6. Only Gods - 40 points and
  7. Rider Esports - 38 points
  8. Team TSR Esports - 35 points
  9. Dcent Official - 31 points
  10. PSH Esports - 24 points
  11. RazeX Esports - 21 points
  12. Team Evos - 21 points
  13. Head Hunters - 21 points
  14. Team Zod - 16 points
  15. RNB Esports - 13 points
  16. Wild Tempest - 6 points

Gujarat Tigers finished first in Group 3 with 70 points and one Chicken Dinner. Burnx Officials had a great run and grabbed second spot with 55 points and one Chicken Dinner. Oblivion and Dragon finished third and fourth, respectively.

Mastermind and Only Gods secured the fifth and sixth spots. These six clubs from Group 3 have ensured a place in the Round 4 of the BGIS 2025.

Group 4

  1. Arc Knight - 62 points
  2. Universe 7 - 61 points
  3. Bo7s - 56 points
  4. Virgo Esports - 52 points
  5. TGL - 42 points
  6. Royal Emperor - 40 points
  7. Troy Tamilan - 35 points
  8. Enfilier - 32 points
  9. Eternals Official - 30 points
  10. Team Taptap - 27 points
  11. Atlantean Esports - 26 points
  12. Bodoland - 24 points
  13. Soldier Esports - 21 points
  14. Number One Squad - 20 points
  15. Team Ruling Since 80s - 9 points
  16. Esports Zone - 5 points
Arc Knight performed consistently in Group 4 to claim the first rank with 62 points and two Chicken Dinners. Universe 7 and Bo7s earned second and third places with 61 and 56 points, respectively.

Virgo took the fourth spot with 52 points, while TGL came fifth with 42 points. Royal Emperor acquired sixth place with 40 points. These six teams from Group 4 have qualified for BGIS 2025 Round 4.

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
