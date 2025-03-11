BGIS 2025 Round 4 Day 1: Results and summary 

March 11, 2025, saw the beginning of the BGIS 2025 Round 4. Group 1 and 2 participated in their initial three matches of the round. Included teams will compete in their remaining three matches on March 12. K9 Squad, led by Omega, dominated in Group 1 as the experienced lineup grabbed two Chicken Dinners in their three games. Raven Esports played well in Group 2.

In total 128 teams were seeded into eight groups for Round 4 of the BGIS. Each of them will contest in six matches. The best six teams from each group will be awarded a spot in the Quarterfinals. While 16 teams from the overall rankings will earn a spot in the Wildcard stage.

Day 1 highlights of BGIS 2025 Round 4

Group 1

K9 Squad - 55 points TextCW Officials - 30 points Master Mind Mavericks - 26 points SOUR Esports - 22 points Royal Emperor - 22 points Universe 7 - 20 points Bo7s - 20 points LOS Hermanos Esports - 17 points Mafia Official - 17 points 2OP Officials - 13 points TWM Gaming - 9 points Team 4Snake - 8 points Godsent Kiddos - 6 points Team Korba - 4 points Burnx Officials - 1 point Quark Esports - 0 points

K9 Squad acquired the first spot with 55 points and two Chicken Dinners in Group 1 of the BGIS Round 4. The team showed aggressive gameplay and claimed 32 eliminations in three matches. TextCW Officials finished second with 30 points. Masters Mind Mavericks ranked third with 26 points and one Chicken Dinner.

SOUR Esports and Royal Emperor scored 22 points each. Universe 7 and Bo7s collected 20 points each. 2OP and TWM had an average run. Burnx Officials, who were phenomenal in Round 2, stumbled as they scored only one point.

Group 2

Raven Esports - 41 points 8Bit - 34 points Rivals Ape X - 28 points Rider Esports - 27 points Altitude - 22 points Team Halo - 22 points Diesel Esports - 21 points Mysterious 4 - 19 points Weld OMG - 14 points Damn Who Cares - 10 points Altitude Volcano Esports - 9 points CV Academy - 7 points Sign to Gods - 7 points Cyclone - 6 points CSG x Sarkar Gaming - 6 points Dread Havoc - 5 points

Raven Esports came out on top in Group 2 with 41 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team 8Bit, an experienced crew, also had a good start and secured second place with 34 points. Rivals Ape was third with 28 points.

Rider Esports and Altitude took 28 and 27 points respectively. Welt OMG, who performed brilliantly in the BGIS Round 3, came ninth with 10 points. CV Academy and Sign to Gods scored only seven points each.

