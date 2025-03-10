BGIS 2025 Round 4: Dates, format, and qualified teams from The Grind

Round 4 of the BGIS 2025 is slated to be played on March 11, 12, 15, and 16, 2025. A total of 128 teams will contest in their six matches. Many well known names like Wyld Fangs, Gods Reign, Team Jelly, 8Bit, Reckoning, and others will be seen competing in this stage. Some matches of this round will also be live-streamed on the Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel starting 3 pm IST.

This fourth edition of the BGIS is the first official BGMI event of 2025. Many underdog and experienced squads are participating in this contest for a grand prize pool of ₹2 crore. The LAN Finals of the tournament is scheduled in April next month.

Format of BGIS 2025 Round 4

Round 4 will feature 128 teams — 112 teams from Round 3 and 16 teams from the Grind. They have been split into eight groups. A total of six matches will be organised for each group.

The top seven teams from each group will advance to the quarterfinal stage. 16 teams from the overall standings will get a spot in the Wildcard stage. The remaining ones will be knocked out of the India Series 2025.

Round 3 was hosted from March 6 to 9, 2025. 256 teams fought against each other for 112 spots in the fourth round. Results of the previous round have already been announced through the official website of Battlegrounds Mobile India Esports.

The Grind was held in February last month. The top eight clubs from Group B and the bottom eight teams from Group A were selected for Round 4. Here are the 16 teams that have been chosen from the Grind:

THW Hyderabad Hydras Gods Reign TWM Raven Esports Team Jelly FS Esports Windgod 4Merical Esports Medal Esports Team Tamilas 8Bit TWOB K9 Squad 4Aggressive Men Reckoning Esports

THW was phenomenal in Group B of the Grind as they topped the overall standings. Hyderabad Hydras and Gods Reign also had a great run there. Team Jelly, which features experienced squads, also had a decent run.

Medal Esports, led by Prince, had a below average run in Group A of the Grind. Team Tamilas and 8Bit also had struggled in this group. K9 Squad, led by BGMI pro Omega, too faced difficulties there. Reckoning Esports was in the bottom of the rankings. These teams will look to deliver their best in the BGIS 2025 Round 4 and qualify for the next stage.

