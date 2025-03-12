BGIS 2025 Round 4 Group 1: Overall standings and qualified teams for Quarterfinals

K9 Esports emerged as the star performer in Group 1 of the BGIS 2025 Round 4, with Slug, NinjaBoi, and Beast putting up phenomenal performances. The Omega-led lineup posted 91 points on the board in their six matches. They played aggressively and grabbed 57 kills and two Chicken Dinners.

Day 2 of the BGIS 2025 Round 4 took place on March 12, during which groups 1 and 2 participated in their final three encounters of the stage. A total of eight groups are battling in this round, and the top six squads from each group will grab a spot in the Quarterfinals. Meanwhile, the 16 top teams from the overall points table will play in the Wildcard.

Group 1 results of BGIS 2025 Round 4

K9 Esports - 91 points Master Mind Mavericks - 64 points BO7S - 56 points 2OP Officials - 45 points SOUR Esports - 37 points TextCW Officials - 37 points Royal Emperor - 36 points Mafia Official - 35 points Universe 7 - 32 points Los Hermanos Esports - 28 points Quark Esports - 23 points Team 4Snake - 18 points Burnx Officials - 13 points Team Kobra - 11 points TWM Gaming - 11 points Godsent Kiddos - 7 points

Master Mind Mavericks also enjoyed a fabulous run in Round 4, securing the second position with 64 points and two Chicken Dinners. Similarly, BO7S impressed everyone with their performance and acquired third rank with 56 points and one Chicken Dinner.

2OP Official faced difficulties in their initial three encounters but managed to bounce back in the final three matches. The squad earned fourth place with 45 points and one Chicken Dinner. SOUR and TextCW collected 37 points each, finishing in the top six of the overall standings. These six clubs from group 1 have grabbed their position in the Quarterfinals of the BGIS 2025.

Moving on, Royal Emperor ranked seventh with 36 points, while Mafia Officials came eighth with 35 points. Universe 7, who had a nice run in Round 3, faltered in this stage, ending up in the ninth spot with 32 points. Los Hermanos Esports and Quark scored 28 and 32 points, respectively.

Team 4Snake finished 12th with 18 points, while Burnx Officials — who were phenomenal in the BGIS Round 3 — faced challenges in Round 4 and scored only 13 points in six games. Team Korba and TWM collected 11 points each, and Godsent Kiddos finished 16th with only seven points.

