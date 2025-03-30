BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 1 Day 1: Overall standings and summary 

The Semifinals Week 1 of the BGIS 2025 started on March 29. Orangutan Gaming, led by Aaru, secured the top spot with 38 points after three matches. Meanwhile, 8Bit stood second with 31 points. Moving down, Bot Army, FS Esports, and GodLike amassed 28 points apiece after three games. Cincinnati Kids and Reckoning managed 28 and 27 points, respectively, across four games.

Defending champions Revenant XSpark suffered an average outing on Day 1 of the BGIS Semifinals, scoring 16 points. Likitha Esports, led by Hector, grabbed a meager 13 points. Saumraj-led Team Versatile scored only nine points, while Vasista and Team Soul took only six each. Hyderabad Hydras failed to secure any points on the opening day.

Day 1 highlights of BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 1

Orangutan - 38 points 8Bit - 31 points Bot Army - 28 points FS Esports - 28 points GodLike - 28 points Cincinnati Kids - 28 points Reckoning- 27 points Rider Esports - 25 points Medal - 23 points Genesis - 22 points SOA - 22 points Masterminds Mavericks - 21 points HADS - 19 points True Rippers - 19 points GlitchxReborn - 18 points Team Tamilas - 16 points Inferno Squad - 16 points Revenant XSpark - 16 points TWOB - 15 points Likitha Esports - 13 points Altitude - 12 points 4Everx - 11 points Rivalry - 11 points Troy - 10 points Wobble Gaming - 9 points THW - 9 points Versatile - 9 points Diesel Esports - 7 points Soul - 6 points Phoenix - 3 points Hyderabad Hydras - 0 points

Match 1 - Erangel

Orangutan kicked off its campaign with a thumping 24-point Chicken Dinner. 8Bit grabbed 10 points, while Team GodLike scored nine. Further down, True Rippers and Inferno Squad amassed seven points each.

Match 2 - Miramar

FS Esports was outstanding in the second game of the BGIS Semifinals, registering a brilliant 25-point Chicken Dinner. Star player Insidious amassed seven eliminations during the encounter. Reckoning added 14 points to its overall tally, while Orangutan and Cincinnati Kids earned nine and eight points, respectively.

Match 3 - Sanhok

H4K emerged victorious in the third encounter with 16 points. SOA also played well and accrued 17 points, while GlitchxReborn added 12 to its overall tally. Cincinnati Kids ended the game with nine points.

Match 4 - Erangel

Bot Army looked impressive in the fourth game and secured a fantastic 23-point Chicken Dinner. Genesis grabbed 12 points, while Rider and 4Everx accrued 10 each.

Match 5 - Miramar

Team 8Bit clinched a 20-point Chicken Dinner in the fifth encounter of the BGIS Semifinals. Meanwhile, Rider and GodLike Esports garnered 13 and 12 points, respectively. Rivalry claimed 11 points, while Inferno Squad earned nine. Team Versatile added eight points to its tally.

Match 6 - Erangel

Medal Esports delivered a 20-point victory in the sixth game. Team Tamilas plundered 13 important points, while Masterminds Mavericks posted 12. Team Soul scored a measly three points.

