BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 1 Day 1: Overall standings and summary 

By Gametube
Modified Mar 30, 2025 01:17 IST
BGIS 2025 Semifinals kicked off on March 29 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
BGIS 2025 Semifinals kicked off on March 29 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

The Semifinals Week 1 of the BGIS 2025 started on March 29. Orangutan Gaming, led by Aaru, secured the top spot with 38 points after three matches. Meanwhile, 8Bit stood second with 31 points. Moving down, Bot Army, FS Esports, and GodLike amassed 28 points apiece after three games. Cincinnati Kids and Reckoning managed 28 and 27 points, respectively, across four games.

Defending champions Revenant XSpark suffered an average outing on Day 1 of the BGIS Semifinals, scoring 16 points. Likitha Esports, led by Hector, grabbed a meager 13 points. Saumraj-led Team Versatile scored only nine points, while Vasista and Team Soul took only six each. Hyderabad Hydras failed to secure any points on the opening day.

Day 1 highlights of BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 1

also-read-trending Trending
  1. Orangutan - 38 points
  2. 8Bit - 31 points
  3. Bot Army - 28 points
  4. FS Esports - 28 points
  5. GodLike - 28 points
  6. Cincinnati Kids - 28 points
  7. Reckoning- 27 points
  8. Rider Esports - 25 points
  9. Medal - 23 points
  10. Genesis - 22 points
  11. SOA - 22 points
  12. Masterminds Mavericks - 21 points
  13. HADS - 19 points
  14. True Rippers - 19 points
  15. GlitchxReborn - 18 points
  16. Team Tamilas - 16 points
  17. Inferno Squad - 16 points
  18. Revenant XSpark - 16 points
  19. TWOB - 15 points
  20. Likitha Esports - 13 points
  21. Altitude - 12 points
  22. 4Everx - 11 points
  23. Rivalry - 11 points
  24. Troy - 10 points
  25. Wobble Gaming - 9 points
  26. THW - 9 points
  27. Versatile - 9 points
  28. Diesel Esports - 7 points
  29. Soul - 6 points
  30. Phoenix - 3 points
  31. Hyderabad Hydras - 0 points
Match 1 - Erangel

Orangutan kicked off its campaign with a thumping 24-point Chicken Dinner. 8Bit grabbed 10 points, while Team GodLike scored nine. Further down, True Rippers and Inferno Squad amassed seven points each.

Match 2 - Miramar

FS Esports was outstanding in the second game of the BGIS Semifinals, registering a brilliant 25-point Chicken Dinner. Star player Insidious amassed seven eliminations during the encounter. Reckoning added 14 points to its overall tally, while Orangutan and Cincinnati Kids earned nine and eight points, respectively.

Match 3 - Sanhok

H4K emerged victorious in the third encounter with 16 points. SOA also played well and accrued 17 points, while GlitchxReborn added 12 to its overall tally. Cincinnati Kids ended the game with nine points.

Match 4 - Erangel

Bot Army looked impressive in the fourth game and secured a fantastic 23-point Chicken Dinner. Genesis grabbed 12 points, while Rider and 4Everx accrued 10 each.

Match 5 - Miramar

Team 8Bit clinched a 20-point Chicken Dinner in the fifth encounter of the BGIS Semifinals. Meanwhile, Rider and GodLike Esports garnered 13 and 12 points, respectively. Rivalry claimed 11 points, while Inferno Squad earned nine. Team Versatile added eight points to its tally.

Match 6 - Erangel

Medal Esports delivered a 20-point victory in the sixth game. Team Tamilas plundered 13 important points, while Masterminds Mavericks posted 12. Team Soul scored a measly three points.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
