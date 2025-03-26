GodLike Esports claims top spot as Day 2 of BGIS 2025 Wildcard ends

By Gametube
Modified Mar 26, 2025 07:20 IST
GodLike ranks first after three matches of BGIS 2025 Wildcard (Image via Instagram/GodLike Esports)
GodLike Esports members (Image via Instagram/GodLike Esports)

GodLike Esports emerged as table toppers after three matches in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 Wildcard stage. At the end of Day 2, the Punk-led brigade accumulated 40 points and 27 eliminations. The fan favorites began their campaign with an impressive 28-point Chicken Dinner. While they were eliminated early in the second match, they performed well in their third encounter.

Team GodLike had a mediocre run in the BGIS Quarterfinals, missing out on a spot in Semifinals Week 1. However, they did well in their first three Wildcard matches and now aim to maintain their momentum in the next three.

During the first two days of the BGIS Wildcard, all 64 participants played three matches each. These teams were divided into four groups. They will now be reshuffled into new groups, and the top 16 on the overall leaderboard will secure their spots in Semifinals Week 2.

Overall points table after Day 2 of BGIS 2025 Wildcard

Here is the overall points table after Day 2 of BGIS 2025 Wildcard:

  1. GodLike - 40 points
  2. Cincinnati Kids - 35 points
  3. 4Barriers- 35 points
  4. DSL - 34 points
  5. FS Esports - 31 points
  6. THW - 31 points
  7. Likitha Esports - 31 points
  8. K9 Esports - 31 points
  9. SBZ - 28 points
  10. Reckoning - 28 points
  11. Royal Emperor - 27 points
  12. Inferno Squad - 26 points
  13. Troy Tamilan - 24 points
  14. Areobotz - 23 points
  15. CV - 23 points
  16. LOC - 23 points
  17. Orangutan - 22 points
  18. Rider - 22 points
  19. WOB - 21 points
  20. OMG - 21 points
  21. Godsgiven - 20 points
  22. Vasista Esports - 20 points
  23. M4 - 20 points
  24. ARC Knight - 19 points
  25. DC - 19 points
  26. Gods Reign - 19 points
  27. EGGY- 4AM - 19 points
  28. VST - 18 points
  29. Mysterious - 18 points
  30. Shockwave - 17 points
  31. INTNS - 17 points
  32. Rivals Ape - 17 points
  33. WindGod - 17 points
  34. AIB - 17 points
  35. Autobotz - 17 points
  36. SBA - 14
  37. 4Merical - 14 points
  38. Universe 7 - 14 points
  39. Mafia - 14 points
  40. Raka SAS - 14 points
  41. SOUR - 14 points
  42. Altitude - 14 points
  43. Jaguar - 13 points
  44. Raven Esports - 12 points
  45. Bot Army - 12 points
  46. Team Halo - 12 points
  47. NC - 12 points
  48. VOLC - 11 points
  49. Team Soul - 11 points
  50. Alibaba Raiders - 10 points
  51. DO OR DIE - 10 points
  52. Wyld Fangs - 9 points
  53. NV - 8 points
  54. ACE - 7 points
  55. ESG - 7 points
  56. Gujarat Tigers - 7 points
  57. AKRO - 7 points
  58. INT Furious - 7 points
  59. ARNCR - 7 points
  60. 2OP - 4 points
  61. IIT - 4 points
  62. F4 - 3 points
  63. BO7S - 2 points
  64. 4TR - 1 point
Cincinnati Kids and 4 Barriers had strong performances during the BGIS Wildcard, collecting 35 points each in their three matches. DSL, an underdog team, earned 34 points, while FS, THW, and Likitha accumulated 31 points each.

Led by Omega, K9 Esports excelled in their opening matches of the stage, earning 29 points with 29 eliminations. Shadow Blitz and Reckoning both managed 28 points, while Troy Tamilan had a solid start, scoring 24 points.

Gods Reign, led by Destro, had a slow start to the BGIS Wildcard, securing 19 points. Meanwhile, Team Soul struggled in the first three matches, earning just 11 points. Gujarat Tigers scored only seven points.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
