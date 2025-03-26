GodLike Esports claims top spot as Day 2 of BGIS 2025 Wildcard ends

GodLike Esports emerged as table toppers after three matches in the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 Wildcard stage. At the end of Day 2, the Punk-led brigade accumulated 40 points and 27 eliminations. The fan favorites began their campaign with an impressive 28-point Chicken Dinner. While they were eliminated early in the second match, they performed well in their third encounter.

Team GodLike had a mediocre run in the BGIS Quarterfinals, missing out on a spot in Semifinals Week 1. However, they did well in their first three Wildcard matches and now aim to maintain their momentum in the next three.

During the first two days of the BGIS Wildcard, all 64 participants played three matches each. These teams were divided into four groups. They will now be reshuffled into new groups, and the top 16 on the overall leaderboard will secure their spots in Semifinals Week 2.

Overall points table after Day 2 of BGIS 2025 Wildcard

Here is the overall points table after Day 2 of BGIS 2025 Wildcard:

GodLike - 40 points Cincinnati Kids - 35 points 4Barriers- 35 points DSL - 34 points FS Esports - 31 points THW - 31 points Likitha Esports - 31 points K9 Esports - 31 points SBZ - 28 points Reckoning - 28 points Royal Emperor - 27 points Inferno Squad - 26 points Troy Tamilan - 24 points Areobotz - 23 points CV - 23 points LOC - 23 points Orangutan - 22 points Rider - 22 points WOB - 21 points OMG - 21 points Godsgiven - 20 points Vasista Esports - 20 points M4 - 20 points ARC Knight - 19 points DC - 19 points Gods Reign - 19 points EGGY- 4AM - 19 points VST - 18 points Mysterious - 18 points Shockwave - 17 points INTNS - 17 points Rivals Ape - 17 points WindGod - 17 points AIB - 17 points Autobotz - 17 points SBA - 14 4Merical - 14 points Universe 7 - 14 points Mafia - 14 points Raka SAS - 14 points SOUR - 14 points Altitude - 14 points Jaguar - 13 points Raven Esports - 12 points Bot Army - 12 points Team Halo - 12 points NC - 12 points VOLC - 11 points Team Soul - 11 points Alibaba Raiders - 10 points DO OR DIE - 10 points Wyld Fangs - 9 points NV - 8 points ACE - 7 points ESG - 7 points Gujarat Tigers - 7 points AKRO - 7 points INT Furious - 7 points ARNCR - 7 points 2OP - 4 points IIT - 4 points F4 - 3 points BO7S - 2 points 4TR - 1 point

Cincinnati Kids and 4 Barriers had strong performances during the BGIS Wildcard, collecting 35 points each in their three matches. DSL, an underdog team, earned 34 points, while FS, THW, and Likitha accumulated 31 points each.

Led by Omega, K9 Esports excelled in their opening matches of the stage, earning 29 points with 29 eliminations. Shadow Blitz and Reckoning both managed 28 points, while Troy Tamilan had a solid start, scoring 24 points.

Gods Reign, led by Destro, had a slow start to the BGIS Wildcard, securing 19 points. Meanwhile, Team Soul struggled in the first three matches, earning just 11 points. Gujarat Tigers scored only seven points.

