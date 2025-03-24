BGIS 2025 Wildcard: Teams, format, and schedule 

The Wildcard Stage of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 is set to be played from March 24 to 27, 2025. A total of 64 teams will battle for 16 spots in the Semifinals Week 2. Earlier, the Quarterfinals concluded on March 23 with the top 16 squads advancing to the Semifinals Week 1. The rest of the 48 teams from the stage entered the Wildcard stage. Alongside them, 16 teams from Round 4 will also compete in this upcoming stage.

These teams have been divided into four groups for the first two days of the Wildcard. After the conclusion of those matches, the teams will once again be seeded into four groups for the last two days.

Teams placed between 1st and 16th from the overall rankings will advance to the Semifinals Week 2, while the remaining 48 teams will be eliminated from the India Series 2025.

Participating teams in BGIS 2025 Wildcard

Troy Tamilan Esports Team Eggy X 4AM Royal Emperor K9 Esports Likitha Esports Rivals Ape X WindGod New Version Gods Reign Team Soul Raven Esports Mysterious 4 4TR Official Raka X SAS Altitude Orangutan Team GodLike Reckoning 4Merical Esports Vasista DO OR DIE Gujarat Tigers Bot Army Esports IIT Gaming X TCW Team Shockwave THWxNONX Esports Dragon Claw Esports Team VST Wobble Gaming Diesel Esports Team New Champions Cincinnati Kids Alibaba Esports ARC Knight Jaguar Official FS Esports Arrancar Esports 2OP Official SOUR Esports Autobotz Team Halo AIB Esports BO7S Godsgiven ACE Official 4Barriers ESG Esports Akrobotz Inferno Squad Mafia Officials Mysterious Esports Welt OMG Rider Esports Universe 7 Volcano Esports Wyld Fangs CV Academy Intense Esports INTxFurious Shadow Blitz Rerobotz Fearless 4 LOC X DIE SBA Esports

Troy Tamilan missed out on a spot in the BGIS Semifinals Week 1 by a small margin. The team finished fourth in their group but couldn't make it to the top 16 of the overall standings of the Quarterfinals. K9 Squad, led by omega, also came fourth in their group but failed to secure their spot in the Semifinals Week 1.

Several popular organizations like Team Soul, Gods Reign, GodLike, Orangutan, and others will play in the Wildcard. These clubs had an average run in the Quarterfinals. Their main goal will now be to secure their spot in the Semifinals Week 2 of the BGIS.

The Quarterfinals saw numerous underdogs surprising viewers with their remarkable performances. These teams grabbed their spots in the Semifinals Week 1. On the other hand, many experienced squads that failed to perform well in the Quarterfinals will aim to bounce back in the Wildcard round of the BGIS.

