BGIS 2025 Wildcard: Teams, format, and schedule 

By Gametube
Modified Mar 24, 2025 08:06 IST
BGIS 2025 Wildcard begins on March 24 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
BGIS 2025 Wildcard begins on March 24, 2025 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

The Wildcard Stage of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 is set to be played from March 24 to 27, 2025. A total of 64 teams will battle for 16 spots in the Semifinals Week 2. Earlier, the Quarterfinals concluded on March 23 with the top 16 squads advancing to the Semifinals Week 1. The rest of the 48 teams from the stage entered the Wildcard stage. Alongside them, 16 teams from Round 4 will also compete in this upcoming stage.

These teams have been divided into four groups for the first two days of the Wildcard. After the conclusion of those matches, the teams will once again be seeded into four groups for the last two days.

Teams placed between 1st and 16th from the overall rankings will advance to the Semifinals Week 2, while the remaining 48 teams will be eliminated from the India Series 2025.

Participating teams in BGIS 2025 Wildcard

  1. Troy Tamilan Esports
  2. Team Eggy X 4AM
  3. Royal Emperor
  4. K9 Esports
  5. Likitha Esports
  6. Rivals Ape X
  7. WindGod
  8. New Version
  9. Gods Reign
  10. Team Soul
  11. Raven Esports
  12. Mysterious 4
  13. 4TR Official
  14. Raka X SAS
  15. Altitude
  16. Orangutan
  17. Team GodLike
  18. Reckoning
  19. 4Merical Esports
  20. Vasista
  21. DO OR DIE
  22. Gujarat Tigers
  23. Bot Army Esports
  24. IIT Gaming X TCW
  25. Team Shockwave
  26. THWxNONX Esports
  27. Dragon Claw Esports
  28. Team VST
  29. Wobble Gaming
  30. Diesel Esports
  31. Team New Champions
  32. Cincinnati Kids
  33. Alibaba Esports
  34. ARC Knight
  35. Jaguar Official
  36. FS Esports
  37. Arrancar Esports
  38. 2OP Official
  39. SOUR Esports
  40. Autobotz
  41. Team Halo
  42. AIB Esports
  43. BO7S
  44. Godsgiven
  45. ACE Official
  46. 4Barriers
  47. ESG Esports
  48. Akrobotz
  49. Inferno Squad
  50. Mafia Officials
  51. Mysterious Esports
  52. Welt OMG
  53. Rider Esports
  54. Universe 7
  55. Volcano Esports
  56. Wyld Fangs
  57. CV Academy
  58. Intense Esports
  59. INTxFurious
  60. Shadow Blitz
  61. Rerobotz
  62. Fearless 4
  63. LOC X DIE
  64. SBA Esports

Troy Tamilan missed out on a spot in the BGIS Semifinals Week 1 by a small margin. The team finished fourth in their group but couldn't make it to the top 16 of the overall standings of the Quarterfinals. K9 Squad, led by omega, also came fourth in their group but failed to secure their spot in the Semifinals Week 1.

Several popular organizations like Team Soul, Gods Reign, GodLike, Orangutan, and others will play in the Wildcard. These clubs had an average run in the Quarterfinals. Their main goal will now be to secure their spot in the Semifinals Week 2 of the BGIS.

The Quarterfinals saw numerous underdogs surprising viewers with their remarkable performances. These teams grabbed their spots in the Semifinals Week 1. On the other hand, many experienced squads that failed to perform well in the Quarterfinals will aim to bounce back in the Wildcard round of the BGIS.

