BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 1 Day 2: Teams, groups, schedule, and how to watch 

Day 2 of the BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 1 is set to be held on Sunday, March 30. A total of six matches are scheduled to be played across three maps. A total of 32 teams, divided into four groups, are fighting in Round Robin format at this stage. The top eight teams on the scoreboard will earn a spot in the Grand Finals, while the rest will play in the Semifinals Week 2.

Ad

On the opening day of the BGIS Semifinals, Groups A and B played three matches. Group C contested in four games, while Group D participated in two encounters. Orangutan Gaming holds prime spot after the first day, and 8Bit and Bot Army have ensured their spots in the top three.

Participating teams and groups of BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 1

Ad

Trending

Group A

Troy Tamilan Esports Vasista Esports Revenant XSpark SOA Orangutan True Ripper X Jelly FS Esports TWOB

Group B

GodLike 8Bit Rider Esports Hail Inferno Squad Altitude Bot Army Wobble Gaming 4EverX

Group C

Reckoning Genesis Medal Esports Diesel Esports Mastermind Mavericks H4K Cincinnati Kids GlitchxReborn

Group D

Hyderabad Hydras Team Soul Phoenix Likitha Team Versatile Rivalry THWxNONX Team Tamilas

BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 1 Day 2: How to watch and schedule

Fans can enjoy all the six matches of Day 2 live on the YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports from 3:30 pm onwards.

Here is the schedule for Day 2:

Ad

Match 1 - Erangel - Groups B and D

Match 2 - Miramar- Groups B and C

Match 3 - Sanhok - Groups A and B

Match 4 - Erangel - Groups A and C

Match 5 - Miramar - Groups A and D

Match 6 - Erangel - Groups C and D

Overview of BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 1 Day 1

Orangutan was consistent on the first day as it managed 38 points in its three encounters. 8Bit, led by Owais, grabbed 31 points, while Bot Army earned 28 points. FS Esports, GodLike, and Cincinnati Kids also accumulated 28 points each.

Ad

Reckoning, Raider, and Medal Esports also had a good start to BGIS Semifinals, scoring 27, 25, and 23 points respectively. Genesis, led by Shadow, was 10th on the table with 22 points. Team Tamilas, Inferno Squad, and Revenant XSpark secured 16 points each.

Likitha Esports accumulated 13 points, of which 12 came from elimination. Troy Tamilan secured 10 points. Team Versatile claimed nine points, while Team Soul took only six points. Phoenix picked up only three points. Hyderabad Hydras was unable to score any points on BGIS Semifinals Week 1 Day 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback