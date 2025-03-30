BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 1 Day 2: Teams, groups, schedule, and how to watch 

Day 2 of the BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 1 is set to be held on Sunday, March 30. A total of six matches are scheduled to be played across three maps. A total of 32 teams, divided into four groups, are fighting in Round Robin format at this stage. The top eight teams on the scoreboard will earn a spot in the Grand Finals, while the rest will play in the Semifinals Week 2.
On the opening day of the BGIS Semifinals, Groups A and B played three matches. Group C contested in four games, while Group D participated in two encounters. Orangutan Gaming holds prime spot after the first day, and 8Bit and Bot Army have ensured their spots in the top three.
Participating teams and groups of BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 1
Group A
- Troy Tamilan Esports
- Vasista Esports
- Revenant XSpark
- SOA
- Orangutan
- True Ripper X Jelly
- FS Esports
- TWOB
Group B
- GodLike
- 8Bit
- Rider Esports
- Hail Inferno Squad
- Altitude
- Bot Army
- Wobble Gaming
- 4EverX
Group C
- Reckoning
- Genesis
- Medal Esports
- Diesel Esports
- Mastermind Mavericks
- H4K
- Cincinnati Kids
- GlitchxReborn
Group D
- Hyderabad Hydras
- Team Soul
- Phoenix
- Likitha
- Team Versatile
- Rivalry
- THWxNONX
- Team Tamilas
BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 1 Day 2: How to watch and schedule
Fans can enjoy all the six matches of Day 2 live on the YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports from 3:30 pm onwards.
Here is the schedule for Day 2:
- Match 1 - Erangel - Groups B and D
- Match 2 - Miramar- Groups B and C
- Match 3 - Sanhok - Groups A and B
- Match 4 - Erangel - Groups A and C
- Match 5 - Miramar - Groups A and D
- Match 6 - Erangel - Groups C and D
Overview of BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 1 Day 1
Orangutan was consistent on the first day as it managed 38 points in its three encounters. 8Bit, led by Owais, grabbed 31 points, while Bot Army earned 28 points. FS Esports, GodLike, and Cincinnati Kids also accumulated 28 points each.
Reckoning, Raider, and Medal Esports also had a good start to BGIS Semifinals, scoring 27, 25, and 23 points respectively. Genesis, led by Shadow, was 10th on the table with 22 points. Team Tamilas, Inferno Squad, and Revenant XSpark secured 16 points each.
Likitha Esports accumulated 13 points, of which 12 came from elimination. Troy Tamilan secured 10 points. Team Versatile claimed nine points, while Team Soul took only six points. Phoenix picked up only three points. Hyderabad Hydras was unable to score any points on BGIS Semifinals Week 1 Day 1.