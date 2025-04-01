BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 1 Day 3: Teams, date, groups, and schedule

Day 3 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 Semifinals Week 1, originally planned for March 31, is now scheduled for April 1. This stage features four groups, each consisting of eight teams competing in a round-robin format for eight spots in the Grand Finals.

The first two days of the BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 1 were held on March 29 and 30. Group C has played seven out of their 12 total matches, Groups A and B have played six matches each, while Group D has contested only five matches so far.

Participating clubs and groups of BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 1

Here are all the teams participating in the BGIS 2025 Semifinals:

Group A

Troy Tamilan Esports Vasista Esports Revenant XSpark SOA Orangutan True Ripper X Jelly FS Esports TWOB

Group B

GodLike 8Bit Rider Esports Hail Inferno Squad Altitude Bot Army Wobble Gaming 4EverX

Group C

Reckoning Genesis Medal Esports Diesel Esports Mastermind Mavericks H4K Cincinnati Kids GlitchxReborn

Group D

Hyderabad Hydras Team Soul Phoenix Likitha Team Versatile Rivalry THWxNONX Team Tamilas

Schedule and how to watch

Day 3 of the BGIS Semifinals will kick off at 3:30 PM IST and will be streamed on the YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports in English and Hindi.

Here is the schedule for Day 3:

Match 1 - Erangel - Groups B and C

Match 2 - Miramar- Groups A and B

Match 3 - Sanhok - Groups A and D

Match 4 - Erangel - Groups A and D

Match 5 - Miramar - Groups C and D

Match 6 - Erangel - Groups B and D

On Day 2, Cincinnati Kids secured first place on the overall scoreboard with 85 points and 51 eliminations. The team won two of seven matches during the first two days of the stage.

FS Esports finished second with 67 points after winning three of their six matches. GodLike, despite not winning any matches, secured the third position with 67 points and 41 kills.

Orangutan finished fourth with 48 points, while Genesis, Rider, and SOA each scored 44 points.

Revenant XSpark ranked ninth with 39 points. Team Soul made a strong comeback, climbing to 14th place with 36 points. Altitude, Hyderabad Hydras, and Phoenix were in the bottom three with 16, 12, and 9 points, respectively.

