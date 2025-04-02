BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 1: Overall standings, qualified teams for Grand Finals, and highlights 

The Semifinals Week 1 of the BGIS 2025 came to a close on April 2 with the top eight teams advancing to the Grand Finals and the bottom 24 teams moving to the Semifinals Week 2. Cincinnati Kids, led by Juicy, had an outstanding run throughout the stage as the side acquired prime spot with 115 points and three Chicken Dinners after their 12 matches.
Team GodLike also delivered stellar performances in the BGIS Semifinals Week 1 and earned second rank with 107 points and one Chicken Dinner. FS Esports demonstrated magnificent performance and grabbed the third spot with 105 points and four Chicken Dinners. Rivalry X NRI managed fourth position with 98 points and one Chicken Dinner.
Overall points table of BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 1
- Cincinnati Kids - 115 points
- GodLike - 107 points
- FS Esports - 105 points
- Rivalry X NRI - 98 points
- Reckoning - 94 points
- True Rippers x Jelly - 92 points
- SOA - 88 points
- Team Versatile - 86 points
- Orangutan - 86 points
- Rider Esports - 84 points
- Hyderabad Hydras - 77 points
- Mastermind Mavericks - 75 points
- Team Tamilas - 72 points
- Hail Inferno Squad - 71 points
- Vasista Esports - 68 points
- Troy Tamilan - 67 points
- THWxNONX - 63 points
- Genesis Esports - 63 points
- Likitha - 63 points
- Bot Army - 61 points
- TSTYLxTWOB - 61 points
- Medal Esports - 60 points
- Wobble Gaming - 60 points
- Phoenix - 57 points
- Team Soul - 51 points
- Diesel Esports - 47 points
- Revenant XSpark - 45 points
- GlitchxReborn - 43 points
- 8Bit - 42 points
- 4EverxRedxRoss - 40 points
- Team Hades X H4K - 31 points
- Altitude - 30 points
Reckoning Esports also looked great in the BGIS Semifinals Week 1 and claimed fifth position with 94 points, including 63 eliminations. TrueRippers x Jelly ensured sixth rank with 92 points. The team has performed quite well so far in the event.
SOA won the last match of the Semifinals Week 1 and moved up to seventh with 88 points. Team Versatile, led by Saumraj, obtained eighth position with 86 points and two Chicken Dinners and somehow made it to the BGIS Grand Finals.
Orangutan Gaming also scored 86 points but, unfortunately, couldn’t secure their spot into the top eight as the team took one less Chicken Dinner compared to Team Versatile in their 12 matches. Rider Esports came 10th with 84 points.
Many top tier teams like Tamilas, Likitha, Soul, Revenant XSpark, and 8Bit failed to secure their spots into the top eight of the overall standings. These teams will hope to bounce back in the Semifinals Week 2, starting on April 3, 2025.