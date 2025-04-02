BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 1: Overall standings, qualified teams for Grand Finals, and highlights 

By Gametube
Modified Apr 02, 2025 20:33 IST
BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 1 featured 32 teams (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 1 featured 32 teams (Image via YouTube/@kraftonindiaesports)

The Semifinals Week 1 of the BGIS 2025 came to a close on April 2 with the top eight teams advancing to the Grand Finals and the bottom 24 teams moving to the Semifinals Week 2. Cincinnati Kids, led by Juicy, had an outstanding run throughout the stage as the side acquired prime spot with 115 points and three Chicken Dinners after their 12 matches.

Ad

Team GodLike also delivered stellar performances in the BGIS Semifinals Week 1 and earned second rank with 107 points and one Chicken Dinner. FS Esports demonstrated magnificent performance and grabbed the third spot with 105 points and four Chicken Dinners. Rivalry X NRI managed fourth position with 98 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Overall points table of BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 1

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  1. Cincinnati Kids - 115 points
  2. GodLike - 107 points
  3. FS Esports - 105 points
  4. Rivalry X NRI - 98 points
  5. Reckoning - 94 points
  6. True Rippers x Jelly - 92 points
  7. SOA - 88 points
  8. Team Versatile - 86 points
  9. Orangutan - 86 points
  10. Rider Esports - 84 points
  11. Hyderabad Hydras - 77 points
  12. Mastermind Mavericks - 75 points
  13. Team Tamilas - 72 points
  14. Hail Inferno Squad - 71 points
  15. Vasista Esports - 68 points
  16. Troy Tamilan - 67 points
  17. THWxNONX - 63 points
  18. Genesis Esports - 63 points
  19. Likitha - 63 points
  20. Bot Army - 61 points
  21. TSTYLxTWOB - 61 points
  22. Medal Esports - 60 points
  23. Wobble Gaming - 60 points
  24. Phoenix - 57 points
  25. Team Soul - 51 points
  26. Diesel Esports - 47 points
  27. Revenant XSpark - 45 points
  28. GlitchxReborn - 43 points
  29. 8Bit - 42 points
  30. 4EverxRedxRoss - 40 points
  31. Team Hades X H4K - 31 points
  32. Altitude - 30 points
Ad

Reckoning Esports also looked great in the BGIS Semifinals Week 1 and claimed fifth position with 94 points, including 63 eliminations. TrueRippers x Jelly ensured sixth rank with 92 points. The team has performed quite well so far in the event.

Ad

SOA won the last match of the Semifinals Week 1 and moved up to seventh with 88 points. Team Versatile, led by Saumraj, obtained eighth position with 86 points and two Chicken Dinners and somehow made it to the BGIS Grand Finals.

Orangutan Gaming also scored 86 points but, unfortunately, couldn’t secure their spot into the top eight as the team took one less Chicken Dinner compared to Team Versatile in their 12 matches. Rider Esports came 10th with 84 points.

Ad

Many top tier teams like Tamilas, Likitha, Soul, Revenant XSpark, and 8Bit failed to secure their spots into the top eight of the overall standings. These teams will hope to bounce back in the Semifinals Week 2, starting on April 3, 2025.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी