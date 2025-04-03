BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 2 Day 1: Overall standings and highlights 

Day 1 of the BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 2 ended on April 3. Wobble Gaming was impressive on the opening day, securing first place with 45 points and one Chicken Dinner. The lineup had a poor run in the previous stage but showcased its improved performances in the initial four matches of Week 2. Medal Esports, led by Prince, ranked second with 41 points despite not having any Chicken Dinners.

Bot Army stood third with 31 points and one Chicken Dinner after Day 1. Orangutan, too, made a good start to the BGIS Semifinals Week 2 as they came fourth with 30 points and one Chicken Dinner. THW claimed 29 points and ranked fifth in the table.

Day 1 summary of BGIS Semifinals Week 1

Wobble Gaming - 45 points Medal Esports - 41 points Bot Army - 31 points Orangutan - 30 points THWxNONX - 29 points Team Soul - 28 points Troy Tamilan - 28 points Hyderabad Hydras - 27 points Vasista Esports - 27 points Rider Esports - 25 points Team Tamilas - 23 points Altitude - 23 points Hail Inferno Squad - 22 points Diesel Esports - 21 points Revenant XSpark - 21 points Team Hades X H4K - 18 points GlitchxReborn - 18 points TSTYLxTWOB - 17 points Likitha - 17 points Mastermind Mavericks - 15 points Genesis Esports - 13 points Phoenix - 13 points 8Bit - 8 points 4EverxRedxRoss - 5 points

Team Soul had a disappointing run in their initial two matches but bounced back in the third encounter. The team obtained 28 points in their four matches and came sixth in the table. Troy Tamilan was seventh with 28 points.

Hyderabad Hydras and Vasista Esports collected 27 points each. Rider Esports was 10th with 25 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team Tamilas and Altitude have scored 23 points each on Day 1 of the BGIS Semifinals.

Defending champions Revenant XSpark had a slow start as the Shadow-led squad finished 15th with 21 points, including 17 eliminations. Likitha Esports was 19th with 17 points. The team struggled to secure position points in their four matches on Day 1.

Genesis Esports, led by Shadow, collected only 13 points. 8Bit, a well-known lineup, had a disappointing run on the opening day as they managed only eight points. 4Everx was 24th in the overall standings with only five points. These clubs will hope to bounce back in their remaining 12 matches of the BGIS Semifinals.

