BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 2 Day 1: Overall standings and highlights 

By Gametube
Modified Apr 03, 2025 21:09 IST
BGIS Semifinals Week 2 began on April 3 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
BGIS Semifinals Week 2 began on April 3 (Image via YouTube/@kraftonindiaesports)

Day 1 of the BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 2 ended on April 3. Wobble Gaming was impressive on the opening day, securing first place with 45 points and one Chicken Dinner. The lineup had a poor run in the previous stage but showcased its improved performances in the initial four matches of Week 2. Medal Esports, led by Prince, ranked second with 41 points despite not having any Chicken Dinners.

Ad

Bot Army stood third with 31 points and one Chicken Dinner after Day 1. Orangutan, too, made a good start to the BGIS Semifinals Week 2 as they came fourth with 30 points and one Chicken Dinner. THW claimed 29 points and ranked fifth in the table.

Day 1 summary of BGIS Semifinals Week 1

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
  1. Wobble Gaming - 45 points
  2. Medal Esports - 41 points
  3. Bot Army - 31 points
  4. Orangutan - 30 points
  5. THWxNONX - 29 points
  6. Team Soul - 28 points
  7. Troy Tamilan - 28 points
  8. Hyderabad Hydras - 27 points
  9. Vasista Esports - 27 points
  10. Rider Esports - 25 points
  11. Team Tamilas - 23 points
  12. Altitude - 23 points
  13. Hail Inferno Squad - 22 points
  14. Diesel Esports - 21 points
  15. Revenant XSpark - 21 points
  16. Team Hades X H4K - 18 points
  17. GlitchxReborn - 18 points
  18. TSTYLxTWOB - 17 points
  19. Likitha - 17 points
  20. Mastermind Mavericks - 15 points
  21. Genesis Esports - 13 points
  22. Phoenix - 13 points
  23. 8Bit - 8 points
  24. 4EverxRedxRoss - 5 points

Team Soul had a disappointing run in their initial two matches but bounced back in the third encounter. The team obtained 28 points in their four matches and came sixth in the table. Troy Tamilan was seventh with 28 points.

Ad

Hyderabad Hydras and Vasista Esports collected 27 points each. Rider Esports was 10th with 25 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team Tamilas and Altitude have scored 23 points each on Day 1 of the BGIS Semifinals.

Ad

Defending champions Revenant XSpark had a slow start as the Shadow-led squad finished 15th with 21 points, including 17 eliminations. Likitha Esports was 19th with 17 points. The team struggled to secure position points in their four matches on Day 1.

Genesis Esports, led by Shadow, collected only 13 points. 8Bit, a well-known lineup, had a disappointing run on the opening day as they managed only eight points. 4Everx was 24th in the overall standings with only five points. These clubs will hope to bounce back in their remaining 12 matches of the BGIS Semifinals.

Quick Links

Edited by Ritoban "Veloxi" Paul
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी