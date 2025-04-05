BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 2 Day 2: Overall points table and highlights 

A Prince-led Medal Esports topped the overall standings after Day 2 of the BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 2. The team has amassed 92 points and a Chicken Dinner after eight matches. Meanwhile, THW bounced back after a series of underwhelming displays and moved up to second with 69 points and two Chicken Dinners. Wobble Gaming finished third with 66 points and a Chicken Dinner.

Team Soul also enjoyed a good run on Day 2, jumping to fourth place with 59 points and a Chicken Dinner. Following a disastrous run in Week 1, a galvanised Altitude squad stood fifth with 57 points and one Chicken Dinner. Further down, Genesis, Inferno, and Hyderabad Hydras grabbed 55 points apiece after eight matches.

Medal Esports - 92 points THW - 69 points Wobble Gaming - 66 points Team Soul - 59 points Altitude - 57 points Genesis Esports - 55 points Inferno Squad - 55 points Hyderabad Hydras - 55 points Orangutan - 51 points Bot Army - 51 points 4Everx - 44 points Phoenix - 41 points 8Bit - 40 points Likitha Esports - 40 points HADS - 39 points Troy Tamilan - 39 points Revenant XSpark - 38 points Vasista Esports - 34 points Diesel Esports - 33 points Rider Esports - 32 points Team Tamilas - 31 points GlitchxReborn - 29 points TWOB - 24 points Mastermind Mavericks - 23 points

Orangutan Gaming remained inconsistent in its initial eight matches and settled for a disappointing ninth-place finish with 51 points. Bot Amry and 4Everx scored 51 points each, with the two teams looking capable in their games.

Phoenix bounced back on Friday and ascended from 22nd to 12th, while veteran squads 8Bit and Likitha Esports accrued 40 points each. Moving down, HADS and Troy collected 24 points apiece.

Defending champions Revenant XSpark have suffered an average run so far in the BGIS Semifinals Week 2. The Shadow-led powerhouse scored 38 points, including 29 eliminations. Finishing 18th, Vasista Esports collected 34 points, while Diesel and Rider Esports accumulated 33 and 32, respectively.

Team Tamilas, an experienced lineup, settled for 21st with 31 points. Further down, GlitchxReborn and TWOB accumulated 29 and 24 points, respectively. Following a dismal Day 2, Masterminds Mavericks finished last with just 23 points. These teams will look to bounce back in the remaining eight matches of the BGIS Semifinals.

