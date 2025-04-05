BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 2 Day 2: Overall points table and highlights 

By Gametube
Modified Apr 05, 2025 03:51 IST
Day 2 of BGIS Semifinals was held on April 4 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Day 2 of BGIS Semifinals was held on April 4 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

A Prince-led Medal Esports topped the overall standings after Day 2 of the BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 2. The team has amassed 92 points and a Chicken Dinner after eight matches. Meanwhile, THW bounced back after a series of underwhelming displays and moved up to second with 69 points and two Chicken Dinners. Wobble Gaming finished third with 66 points and a Chicken Dinner.

Team Soul also enjoyed a good run on Day 2, jumping to fourth place with 59 points and a Chicken Dinner. Following a disastrous run in Week 1, a galvanised Altitude squad stood fifth with 57 points and one Chicken Dinner. Further down, Genesis, Inferno, and Hyderabad Hydras grabbed 55 points apiece after eight matches.

Overall rankings after Day 2 of BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 2

  1. Medal Esports - 92 points
  2. THW - 69 points
  3. Wobble Gaming - 66 points
  4. Team Soul - 59 points
  5. Altitude - 57 points
  6. Genesis Esports - 55 points
  7. Inferno Squad - 55 points
  8. Hyderabad Hydras - 55 points
  9. Orangutan - 51 points
  10. Bot Army - 51 points
  11. 4Everx - 44 points
  12. Phoenix - 41 points
  13. 8Bit - 40 points
  14. Likitha Esports - 40 points
  15. HADS - 39 points
  16. Troy Tamilan - 39 points
  17. Revenant XSpark - 38 points
  18. Vasista Esports - 34 points
  19. Diesel Esports - 33 points
  20. Rider Esports - 32 points
  21. Team Tamilas - 31 points
  22. GlitchxReborn - 29 points
  23. TWOB - 24 points
  24. Mastermind Mavericks - 23 points

Orangutan Gaming remained inconsistent in its initial eight matches and settled for a disappointing ninth-place finish with 51 points. Bot Amry and 4Everx scored 51 points each, with the two teams looking capable in their games.

Phoenix bounced back on Friday and ascended from 22nd to 12th, while veteran squads 8Bit and Likitha Esports accrued 40 points each. Moving down, HADS and Troy collected 24 points apiece.

Defending champions Revenant XSpark have suffered an average run so far in the BGIS Semifinals Week 2. The Shadow-led powerhouse scored 38 points, including 29 eliminations. Finishing 18th, Vasista Esports collected 34 points, while Diesel and Rider Esports accumulated 33 and 32, respectively.

Team Tamilas, an experienced lineup, settled for 21st with 31 points. Further down, GlitchxReborn and TWOB accumulated 29 and 24 points, respectively. Following a dismal Day 2, Masterminds Mavericks finished last with just 23 points. These teams will look to bounce back in the remaining eight matches of the BGIS Semifinals.

Gametube

Gametube

Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure).

Quick Links
Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
