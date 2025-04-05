BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 2 Day 3: Schedule, teams, and how to watch

Day 3 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 Semifinals Week 2 is scheduled for April 5. The four participating groups have already completed eight out of the 16 matches in this stage. Medal Esports currently hold the top spot in the overall rankings, thanks to their performances on Day 2. THW and Wobble Gaming complete the top three.

The top eight from Semifinals Week 2 will advance to the Grand Finals. They will join the top eight teams from Semifinals Week 1. The Grand Finals will be held offline in Kolkata later this month.

Day 3 teams of BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 2

Here are the teams participating on Day 3 of the BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 2:

Group A

Orangutan Gaming Hail Inferno Squad Vasista Esports Bot Army TSTYL X TWOB Diesel Esports Revenant XSpark Altitude

Group B

Rider Esports Team Tamilas Troy Tamilan Likitha Esports Medal Esports Team Soul GlitchxReborn Hades H4K

Group C

Hyderabad Hydras Mastermind Mavericks THExNONX Genesis Esports Wobble Gaming Phoenix 8Bit 4EverxRedxRoss

Schedule and where to watch

Day 3 of Semifinals Week 2 will be livestreamed on the official Krafton India Esports YouTube channel at 3 p.m. IST in both English and Hindi. Here is the schedule for Day 3:

Match 1 - Erangel - Groups A and C

Match 2 - Miramar - Groups B and C

Match 3 - Sanhok - Groups A and B

Match 4 - Sanhok - Groups A and C

Match 5 - Miramar - Groups B and C

Match 6 - Erangel - Groups A and B

On Day 2 of the BGIS Semifinals Week 2, Medal Esports finished in the top spot with 92 points and 61 finishes. THW secured the second position with 69 points, 49 kills, and two Chicken Dinners. Wobble Gaming bagged third place with 66 points.

Team Soul finished fourth with 59 points and 43 eliminations. Fifth-placed Altitude, despite a poor showing, bagged fifth place with 57 points. Genesis, Inferno, and Hyderabad Hydras tied with 55 points each. Meanwhile, Orangutan dropped to ninth place with 51 points.

Revenant XSpark finished 17th with 38 points and 29 eliminations. 21st-placed Team Tamilas and 22nd-placed GlitchxReborn managed 31 and 29 points, respectively, while bottom-ranked Mastermind Mavericks scored only 23 points.

