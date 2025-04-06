BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 2: Overall standings, qualified teams for Grand Finals, and summary

The Semifinals Week 2 of the BGIS 2025 concluded on April 6 after intense clashes between 16 teams across four days. The best eight teams from the phase have ensured their spots in the Grand Finals, scheduled for April 25 to 27 in Kolkata, West Bengal. Here, they will meet the top eight clubs from Week 1.

Ad

Medal Esports put up a brilliant performance in the Semifinals Week 2 and topped the overall points table. The Prince-led lineup posted 187 points with the help of two Chicken Dinners and 122 kills in their 16 games. THWxNONX occupied second place with 127 points and four Chicken Dinners. This underdog squad performed well above expectations at the BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 2.

Overall standings of BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 2

Ad

Trending

Medal Esports - 187 points THWxNonx Esports - 127 points Orangutan - 121 points 4EverxRedXRoss - 116 points Genesis Esports - 107 points Team SouL - 104 points Hades H4K - 103 points Bot Army - 102 points Phoenix Esports - 99 points Vasista Esports - 92 points Rider Esports - 90 points Wobble Gaming - 90 points Hail Inferno Squad - 90 points Altitude - 85 points Likitha Esports - 85 points Revenant Spark - 84 points 8Bit - 79 points Hyderabad Hydras - 77 points Team Tamilas - 68 points GlitchXReborn - 66 points TWOB - 57 points Diesel Esport - 57 points Troy Tamilan - 54 points Mastermind Mavericks - 49 points

Ad

Orangutan Gaming grabbed the third position with 121 points and two Chicken Dinners. The Aaru-led lineup held their own in the last few matches, booking a spot in the Grand Finals. 4Everx claimed fourth place with 116 points, while Shadow-led Genesis picked up fifth rank with 107 points and 67 eliminations.

Fan favorite Team Soul earned the sixth position with 104 points and two Chicken Dinners after winning the last game of the Semifinals Week 2. Hades and Bot Army came seventh and eighth with 103 and 102 points respectively. These eight teams made it to the BGIS Finals.

Ad

Ad

Phoenix finished ninth with 99 points, including 78 finishes, narrowly missing out on the Grand Finals. Vasista and Rider came 10th and 11th with 92 and 90 points, respectively. Wobble and Inferno also scored 90 points each.

Likitha faltered in their last few encounters and finished 15th with 85 points. Revenant XSpark, the BGIS 2024 champions, came 16th with 84 points and one Chicken Dinner. 8Bit was 17th with 79 points, followed by Hyderabad Hydras. Team Tamilas also stumbled as they ranked 19th with 68 points, while Mastermind Mavericks finished in the bottom with 49 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gametube Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure). Know More