BGIS 2025 The Grind Group A Day 1: Overall standings and highlights 

Day 1 of Group A of the BGIS 2025 The Grind took place on February 17, 2025. Team Versatile put up a top-tier performance, grabbing the first spot with 67 points and two Chicken Dinners. Likitha Esports, led by Hector, stood second in the table with 51 points, despite not having any Chicken Dinner. Team GodLike and 8Bit also enjoyed a good start, scoring 51 and 46 points, respectively.

Revenant XSpark claimed the fifth rank with 41 points, followed by Phoenix. K9 Squad and Chincinati Kids were placed seventh and eighth with 36 and 34 points respectively. Team Tamilas ranked 10th with 31 points while Reckoning and Orangutan scored 30 and 25 points, respectively, in six matches.

Team Soul had a slow start to the Grind as they finished 13th in the overall standings with 18 points. TWOB came 14th with 16 points, while 4AM and 4Mericals Vibes stood 15th and 16th with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

Day 1 summary of BGIS The Grind Group A

Match 1 - Erangel

Team GodLike kicked off their campaign by claiming a mammoth 26-point Chicken Dinner. Their star players Simp and Jonathan grabbed eight and six eliminations, respectively. Team Versatile and Phoenix took 13 points each.

Match 2 - Miramar

K9 Squad emerged victorious in the second round with 15 points. Team Medal played aggressively and earned 17 points thanks to Thunder’s six eliminations. Likitha Esports and Revenant XSpark grabbed 13 and 12 points, respectively.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Cincinnati Kids staged a comeback and went on to claim an 18-point Chicken Dinner. Revenant XSpark also had a fine match as the side added 14 points to their name. Orangutan and Likitha secured 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Match 4 - Sanhok

Team Versatile pulled out a 19-point victory in the fourth encounter. Likitha and GodLike also put up good performances and grabbed 13 points each. Team 8Bit and Revenant XSpark managed nine and eight points, respectively.

Match 5 - Miramar

Team 8Bit seized a 21-point Chicken Dinner in their fifth game of the Grind, while Cincinnati Kids collected 10 points, including four finishes. K9 Squad and Likitha ensured eight points each. Versatile and GodLike earned six points each.

Match 6 - Erangel

Saumraj played brilliantly in the last circle of the game and helped Team Versatile secure a 19-point Chicken Dinner. Team Tamilas also performed well and achieved 16 points, including 10 kills. Phoenix and Reckoning scored 12 and 11 points, respectively.

