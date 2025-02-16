Team Soul reveals BGMI roster for BGIS 2025

Team Soul has unveiled its BGMI squad for the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025. The team signed HunterZ to replace Skipz in the lineup. The squad is all set to participate in the Grind event, which is a qualifier for the India Series. The organization has been seeded into Group A of The Grind.

Team Soul will be looking to win an official BGMI tournament after a long time. Under Manya's leadership, the club has performed well in many tournaments. However, they had average performances in the recently concluded SPS Season 6. Read on to learn more about Team Soul's roster for the 2025 season.

Team Soul’s roster for BGIS 2025

Manya - Mohammad Raja

- Mohammad Raja Nakul - Nakul Sharma

- Nakul Sharma Rony - Manpreet Singh

- Manpreet Singh Saumay - Saumay Anand

- Saumay Anand HunterZ - Mohammed Kaif Khan

Team Soul's latest addition, HunterZ, was previously associated with Reckoning Esports. He gained popularity while playing for the club and has been impressive over the past year. He will play his first major BGMI event under the banner of Team Soul.

With the addition of HunterZ, Soul's lineup looks strong on the paper. He will join Rony, Nakul, and Manya, who are the squad's most experienced athletes. The team also features Saumay, who was added to the squad in October 2024. The rising star has displayed his skills in a few tournaments since. The fan-favorite squad will strive to perform well in the BGIS Grind and earn a spot in the Quarterfinals.

Teams in Group A of The Grind will play on February 17, 18, 22, and 23. Many top-tier organizations like Soul, GodLike, XSpark, and others will compete in 24 matches in this group. The top eight teams will then be selected for the BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals, while the remaining eight will get a place in Round 4.

Team Soul recently finished seventh in the Snapdragon Pro Series (SPS) Season 6. Despite their excellent performances in the initial stages of the event, Soul struggled in the LAN Finals, held in Delhi NCR earlier this month. The Manya-led squad, however, won the Upthrust Multiverse Series last month.

Team Soul had a decent run in 2024, winning BGMS Season 3. The club also delivered impressive results in many third-party events. However, the team faced a setback in the BMPS 2024, as they could not reach the Grand Finals of this major tournament. Now, with the addition of HunterZ, Team Soul is all set to take on BGMI's top teams at BGIS 2025.

