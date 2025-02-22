BGIS 2025 The Grind Group A Day 3 and 4: Dates, teams, and how to watch 

Days 3 and 4 of Group A of the BGIS 2025 The Grind are set to be held on February 22 and 23, 2025, where all 16 teams in the group will play their remaining 12 matches. These teams participated in their initial 12 matches on February 17 and 18. The top eight teams from Group A will advance to the BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals, while the bottom eight will play in Round 4.

Groups B, C, and D have completed their 24 matches of The Grind. Based on their performances, teams from these groups were slotted in BGIS 2025. This four-week-long The Grind contest will conclude on February 23, 2025.

Overall standings of The Grind Group A after Day 2

Team Soul - 92 points Team Versatile - 90 points Revenant XSpark - 85 points GodLike - 85 points Team Tamilas - 83 points Phoenix- 80 points Orangutan - 80 points Cincinnati Kids - 79 points Likitha Esports - 79 points K9 Squad - 63 points Team 8Bit - 62 points Medal Esports - 53 points Reckoning Esports - 52 points 4Aggressive Man - 39 points 4Merical Vibes - 37 points TWOB - 34 points

Schedule and where to watch Days 3 and 4 of Group A

Krafton India Esports's official YouTube channel will broadcast the tournament live at 3 pm IST. Group A will play six matches each day. Here is the map order:

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Sanhok

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Erangel

Team Soul made a big jump in the overall standings after their outstanding performance on Day 2. Despite having a poor start to the event, the Manya-led squad bounced back on Day 2 and topped the table with 92 points.

The Saumraj-led Team Versatile also has had a fantastic run in their initial days of the Grind. The squad ranked second with 90 points. Revenant XSpark, the BGIS 2024 winners, occupied third position with 85 points.

GodLike and Team Tamilas have captured fourth and fifth ranks with 85 and 83 points, respectively. Phoenix and Orangutan have also played well so far, securing 80 points each.

Likitha Esports had a good start but stumbled a bit on Day 2 and slipped to ninth spot with 79 points. K9 Squad, 8Bit, and Medal scored 63, 62, and 53 points, respectively. Reckoning Esports struggled in their previous matches and stood 13th with 52 points. TWOB came 16th with 34 points.

