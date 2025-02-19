Team Soul holds prime spot as Day 2 of BGIS 2025 The Grind Group A ends

Team Soul delivered a string of excellent performances on Day 2 of the BGIS 2025 The Grind and topped the overall standings. It was a much-needed comeback, as the team claimed two Chicken Dinners on Day 2 and jumped from 13th to first with 92 points. The Manya-led roster won a massive 38-point Chicken Dinner and grabbed 64 kills in 12 matches.

Team Soul also struggled on the first day of The Grind, finishing 13th with only 18 points in six matches. The squad found rediscovered form on Day 2 and amassed 74 points in the next six matches. Team members Saumay, Nakul, Manya, and HunterZ were impressive throughout the day.

Group A has played 12 matches in the first two days of the Grind. The remaining 12 games will be organized on February 22 and 23. The top eight teams will receive a direct spot in the BGIS 2025 Quarterfinal, while the remaining squads will head into Round 4.

Overall standings after Day 2 of BGIS The Grind Group A

Team Soul - 92 points Team Versatile - 90 points Revenant XSpark - 85 points GodLike - 85 points Team Tamilas - 83 points Phoenix- 80 points Orangutan - 80 points Cincinnati Kids - 79 points Likitha Esports - 79 points K9 Squad - 63 points Team 8Bit - 62 points Medal Esports - 53 points Reckoning Esports - 52 points 4Aggressive Man - 39 points 4Merical Vibes - 37 points TWOB - 34 points

Team Versatile dropped to second on the scoreboard with 90 points. The Saumraj-led lineup secured two Chicken Dinner and 52 kills. Meanwhile, defending champions Revenant XSpark moved up to third with 85 points and 53 eliminations.

Team GodLike, led by Punk, stood fourth in the table. The team has accumulated 85 points with the help of 53 kills and one Chicken Dinner. Team Tamilas also had a great run and stood fifth with 83 points.

Venom-led Phoenix and Aaru-led Orangutan have collected 80 points each. Cincinnati Kids and Likitha Esports accrued 79 points apiece. K9 Squad, who was the runner-up of the SPS BGMI Season 6, finished 10th with 63 points and a Chicken Dinner.

4Aggressive Man was left languishing in 14th with 39 points after winning a single match on Day 2. 4Merical also won once on Day 2 and finished 15th with 37 points. TWOB slipped to the bottom with 34 points.

