BGIS 2025 The Grind Group A Day 3: Overall standings and summary 

Team Soul remained in prime position with 155 points at the end of Day 3 of the BGIS 2025 The Grind Group A. The Manya-led brigade grabbed four Chicken Dinners and 96 eliminations across 18 matches. Likitha Esports jumped to second place with 142 points, including 88 kills. Team Versatile secured third spot with 119 points and two Chicken Dinners.

Ad

Team GodLike, led by Punk, stood fourth with 119 points and one Chicken Dinner. Phoenix played aggressively on Day 3 and grabbed fifth position with 112 points, despite not winning a single match. Revenant XSpark slipped to sixth with 111 points.

Orangutan Gaming won the last match of Day 3 and moved up to seventh place with 110 points. Cincinnati Kids was eighth with 108 points and two Chicken Dinners. Team Tamilas held the ninth spot with 94 points. 4Merical ranked 13th with 82 points, despite winning two Chicken Dinners. Reckoning came 16th with 73 points.

Ad

Trending

Day 3 highlights of BGIS The Grind Group A

Ad

Match 13 - Erangel

TWOB secured their first Chicken Dinner of the Grind with 24 points. Their key player, Ashu, was the MVP of the match with six kills. Likitha Esports grabbed 12 points, while Medal and Phoenix earned 11 points each.

Match 14 - Miramar

Team Soul emerged victorious with 15 points, thanks to HunterZ’s incredible performances. Team 8Bit and 4Merical also played nicely and secured 14 points each. Medal Esports managed 12 important points.

Ad

Match 15 - Sanhok

Likitha Esports dominated the match and captured a massive 26-point Chicken Dinner. Their star players, Goblin and Neyoo, claimed seven and five kills respectively. Team GodLike earned 15 points, while Cincinnati Kids took 13 points.

Match 16 - Sanhok

Team Soul won their fourth Chicken Dinner of the Grind with 18 points. Revenant XSpark also added 13 points to their name, while Reckoning and Likitha accumulated 10 points each.

Match 17 - Miramar

4Merical Esports registered a 17-point victory, while 4Aggressive Man, Soul, and TWOB grabbed 15, 14, and 11 points respectively. Team 8Bit garnered 10 points. GodLike, Medal, Orangutan, and XSpark were eliminated without a single point.

Ad

Match 18 - Erangel

Orangutan played brilliantly and secured a 20-point victory. Phoenix earned 13 points and 11 kills, thanks to the team's aggressive play. Soul and Likitha took 10 and nine points respectively. TWOB scored seven points, while K9 Squad grabbed six points. Team Tamilas and GodLike earned five points each.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback