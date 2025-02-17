BGIS 2025 The Grind Group A: Teams, format, and schedule 

Teams from Group A of the BGIS 2025 The Grind will compete on February 17, 18, 22, and 23. Teams from the group will battle it out against one another in 24 matches across four days. Several popular teams such as Soul, XSpark, and GodLike are part of this group.

The Grind features four groups with 16 teams each. Groups C and D have played all 24 games of the Grind, while Group B has participated in 12 matches and will play their remaining 12 matches on February 20 and 21, 2025. These 64 teams have been invited directly to participate in the four-week-long contest.

Clubs in BGIS The Grind Group A

The top eight performing teams from Group A will progress to the Quarterfinals of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025. While the bottom eight clubs will qualify for Round 4.

Here are the names of the 16 teams that have been seeded in Group A:

Reckoning Esports Team Soul Phoenix Esports 4Merical Vibes Team 8Bit Team Tamilas K9 Squad 4AM Revenant XSpark Cincinnati Kids Team GodLike Medal Esports Orangutan Gaming Team Versatile TWOB Likitha Esports

Schedule

Teams from Group A will battle in six matches daily. Starting at 3 pm IST, the first game will take place in the Erangel map. The second, third, and fourth matches will occur in the Miramar, Sanhok, and Sanhok maps, respectively. The fifth and sixth encounters will be played in Miramar and Erangel.

Here is the daily map schedule:

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Sanhok

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Erangel

Team Soul has signed former Reckoning Esports player HunterZ ahead of the BGIS 2025. The club, led by Manya, will hope to have a great start to the Grind. The team recently secured the seventh place in the Snapdragon Pro Series Season 6.

Likitha Esports has signed Carnival Gaming's former lineup. The newly formed organization will now play its first major tournament. Under the leadership of Hector, the club will aim to find early success in the scene.

Revenant XSpark was the undisputed champion of the BGIS and BMPS 2024. The Shadow-led team will look to win their third straight official BGMI tournament.

Team GodLike, Orangutan, and Versatile are also some of the top squads to watch out for in Group A. K9 Squad is another popular team known for their aggressive gameplay. The roster, led by Omega, will hope to perform well in this event.

