BGIS 2025 The Grind Group B Day 1: Overall points table and highlights 

Day 1 of Group B of the BGIS 2025 The Grind was held on February 15, 2025. FS Esports grabbed first spot with 54 points after six matches, while Hyderabad Hydras finished second with 53 points, including 35 eliminations. Raven and THW were off to a good start as well, scoring 52 and 49 points each. Team Silly managed fifth position with 48 points. Team Jelly, an experienced squad, acquired the sixth rank with 46 points.

These top six teams of the day claimed one Chicken Dinner each. Inferno Squad and RGC were seventh and eighth with 30 and 28 points respectively. Gods Reign, led by Destro, had a slow start and ranked 10th with 26 points.

Team Insane and WindGod scored 23 and 22 points respectively, while Vasista and TWM took 21 and 20 points respectively. Troy had a terrible start to the Grind, securing the bottom spot with only 16 points, including nine kills.

Day 1 summary of BGIS 2025 The Grind Group B

Match 1 - Erangel

Raven Esports clinched a massive 26-kill Chicken Dinner in the first game. Their players Loki, Lens, and Akash grabbed five, four, and four kills respectively. Hyderabad Hydras and WindGod claimed 14 and 10 points respectively.

Match 2 - Miramar

THW emerged victorious in the second match with 22 points. Team Jelly and FS Esports garnered 14 and 13 points to their respective names. WindGod managed eight points, including seven eliminations.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Team Jelly conquered the third encounter with 17 points. Sarkar Gaming and Silly Esports collected 14 and 11 points respectively. Inferno Squad scored eight points, while Vasista Esports and Hyderabad Hydras gained seven points each.

Match 4 - Sanhok

Hyderabad Hydras pulled off a fantastic 25-point Chicken Dinner. Team Silly accumulated 12 points with the help of eight eliminations. RGC also looked good, adding 10 important points to their name. Raven and Gods Reign took nine and seven points respectively.

Match 5 - Miramar

FS Esports won the fifth game with 17 points. TWM and Raven earned 12 points each after showcasing their phenomenal performances. Troy also came back and acquired 10 points.

Match 6 - Erangel

Team Silly clinched a 21-kill Chicken Dinner in the last game of the Grind Day 1. THW and Team Insane also played well, scoring 14 and 12 points respectively. FS Esports added nine points, including five finishes.

