BGIS 2025 The Grind Group B Day 3 and 4: Dates, teams, schedule, and how to watch

Group B of the BGIS 2025 The Grind will play their remaining 12 matches during Week 4 of the event. The group participated in their initial 12 matches in Week 3 on February 15 and 16, 2025. The group will now battle it out on February 20 and 21, 2025.

After the conclusion of all 24 matches, the best eight teams from the total leaderboard will progress to Round 4 of the BGIS 2025. The other teams will be given a spot in Round 3.

Group B teams of BGIS 2025 The Grind

Here are the 16 squads that are part of Group B:

Team FS Team Insane Just Jelly Vasista Esports RedxRoss TWM RGC Inferno Squad Hyderabad Hydras Troy Raven Esports WindGod Sarkar Gaming Gods Reign Team Silly THW

Schedule and how to watch

The first encounter of each day is planned in the Erangel map, followed by the second match in the Miramar map. The third and fourth games are scheduled in the Sanhok map. The fifth and sixth battles are set in the Miramar and Erangel maps.

Here is how the map rotation will look like:

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Sanhok

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Erangel

Matches of the Grind will be live-streamed on the YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports at 3 pm IST in English and Hindi.

Overall standings of Group B so far

THW currently stands first with 104 points with the help of three Chicken Dinners. The squad was phenomenal on Day 2 of the Grind, during which they claimed the first position. Team Jelly and FS Esports are placed at the second and third with 97 and 96 points, respectively.

Hyderabad Hydras has had a good run so far, and are ranked fourth with 96 points. Team Silly, 4Ever, and Raven have accumulated 79, 76, and 68 points, respectively.

Gods Reign, who recently won the Snapdragon Pro Series, finished eighth with 65 points after 12 matches. The Destro-led powerhouse will aim to do better in the next 12 matches. WindGod follows Gods Reign on the table with 64 points.

RGC currently stands 11th with 56 points and one Chicken Dinner. Sarkar Gaming and Troy scored 46 points each. Team Insane, an experienced crew, finished 14th with 44 points, followed by Inferno Squad. Vasista Esports, led by Pukar, finished 16th with just 37 points, including 24 eliminations.

