BGIS 2025 The Grind Group B Day 3: Overall standings and summary 

THW remained in the prime spot with 132 points after Day 3 of the BGIS 2025 The Grind Group B. Team Jelly also maintained their consistency and secured second rank with 129 points. Silly Esports was third with 122 points and two Chicken Dinners. Hyderabad Hydras and FS Esports acquired third and fourth ranks with 117 and 114 points respectively.

Raven Esports looked impressive on Day 3 and jumped to sixth position with 113 points and three Chicken Dinners. WindGod ensured seventh place with 113 points despite not having any Chicken Dinner. Team Insane improved their performances and moved up to the eighth spot with 108 points. TWM was ninth with 103 points.

Gods Reign slipped to the 10th position with 101 points after their mediocre performance on Day 3. 4Ever, Troy, and Sarkar Gaming have scored 90, 80, and 79 points respectively. Inferno Squad and Vasista were still in the bottom two spots with 70 and 69 points respectively.

Day 3 highlights of Group B of BGIS 2025 The Grind

Match 13 - Erangel

Troy clinched an 18-point Chicken Dinner in the opening match of Day 3. Gods Reign also made a good start to the day and earned 11 points. WindGod and Hyderabad Hydras scored 10 and 9 points respectively.

Match 14 - Miramar

Raven Esports picked up a 16-point victory after an impressive performance. Team Insane played aggressively and claimed 15 points, including 10 finishes. Gods Reign and WindGod took 13 and 10 points respectively.

Match 15 - Sanhok

Raven Esports continued their unbeaten run and achieved another Chicken Dinner with 18 points. Team Insane and WindGod had another good game, scoring 17 and 16 points respectively. THW added nine points to their tally.

Match 16 - Sanhok

Sarkar Gaming bounced back and earned their first Chicken Dinner of the Grind with 21 points. Inferno also displayed an impressive performance and claimed 16 points. FS Esports grabbed 9 thanks to Insidious’ five kills.

Match 17 - Miramar

After many poor games, Vasista Esports clinched their first Chicken Dinner of the Grind and secured a 20-point Chicken Dinner. Team Insane grabbed 17 points with the help of 11 kills. TWM scored 14 points, including 11 kills.

Match 18 - Erangel

Team Silly came out victorious in the last game of Day 3 with 23 points. Their rising players Rapido and Kalyug took five and four kills respectively. Team Jelly accumulated 13 points, while 4EVer and TWM garnered 10 points each.

