BGIS 2025 The Grind Week 1 Day 2: Overall standings and highlights 

Day 2 of the BGIS 2025 The Grind Week 1 concluded on February 6. Group D is contesting in the first week. Team OMG jumped to fist position in the overall standings with 104 points and one Chicken Dinner. Sensei-led Wyld Fangs moved up to second place with 97 points, including 68 points. Team VST was third with 90 points and two Chicken Dinners.

Team Cosmic slipped to fourth place with 79 points, followed by Genxfm Esports. Alibaba Raiders ensured sixth spot with 73 points. TMG and E4E Esports were seventh and eighth with 67 and 62 points, respectively. Aerobotz ranked ninth with 61 points. Team Empire and DO OR DIE secured 10th and 11th with 57 and 56 points, respectively.

Team A6 were at 14th place with 51 points despite winning a Chicken Dinner. Jubilant Divine slipped to 16th place with 38 points.

Day 2 summary of BGIS 2025 The Grind Week 1

Match 7 - Erangel

Team A6 pulled off a 17-point Chicken Dinner in the first game of the day. Team VST and TMG earned 15 points each. Wyld Fangs secured nine points with the help of five kills. Team OMG took eight points, including five eliminations.

Match 8 - Miramar

Genxfm Esports clinched a 32-point Chicken Dinner, and their players Shogun, Dhruvo, and Evil grabbed seven, six, and six kills, respectively. Team VST managed to earn 11 points, while Team M4 and Hope scored nine and seven points, respectively.

Match 9 - Sanhok

DO OR DIE secured their first Chicken Dinner of the Grind with 18 points. Genxfm and OMG achieved 12 and 10 points, respectively. Team Empire added nine points to their tally. Autobotz and Team M4 took seven points each.

Match 10 - Sanhok

Wyld Fangs clinched a brilliant 19-point Chicken Dinner, for whom Tracegod grabbed five kills alone. Alibaba Raiders and Aerobotz scored 12 points each. Team M4 and Cosmic acquired nine points each.

Match 11 - Miramar

Team E4E won their Chicken Dinner of the BGIS 2025 The Grind with 23 points. Team Hope and OMG posted 12 points each on the board. Wyld Fangs picked up 11 points.

Match 12 - Erangel

TMG won the last game of the day with 20 points. Aerobotz and OMG added 16 and 15 points to their respective names. Autobotz and Wyld Fangs took nine and seven points, respectively.

