BGIS 2025 The Grind Week 1 Day 3: Overall rankings and summary 

Team VST ranked first with 172 points and four Chicken Dinners after Day 4 of the BGIS 2025 The Grind Week 1. All 16 teams of Group D have played 18 out of their total 24 matches in this contest, and their remaining six matches will be hosted on February 8, 2025. Team OMG secured the second rank with 145 points, including 85 eliminations. Wyld Fangs managed the third spot with 140 points.

Alibaba Raider and Team Cosmic were fourth and fifth with 109 and 108 points respectively. DO OR DIE and Team Hope have accumulated 104 points each in 18 matches. GenXFM was eighth with 102 points.

TMG, E4E, and Team M4 scored 81 points each. Aerobotz and Autobotz have collected 80 and 76 points respectively. Jubilant Divine were in the bottom two of the standings with 76 and 61 points respectively.

Day 3 highlights of BGIS 2025 The Grind Week 1

Match 13 - Erangel

DO OR DIE came out victorious in the first encounter of Day 3 with 22 points. Team Cosmic and Hope garnered 11 and 10 points respectively, while Team VST grabbed eight points. Wyld Fangs was eliminated earlier with only two points.

Match 14 - Miramar

Team VST dominated throughout the match and earned a mammoth 29-point Chicken Dinner. Their players Beast, Pratik, and Yadnesh took eight, six, and four kills respectively. Alibaba Raiders scored 13 points with the help of seven finishes.

Match 15 - Sanhok

Thanks to Shiraj’s six kills, Team VST won their fourth Chicken Dinner of the BGIS 2025 The Grind with 21 points. Team Empire and OMG added 12 and 11 points to their respective accounts. Genxfm, DO OR DIE, and M4 failed to grab any points in this battle.

Match 16 - Sanhok

Autobotz Esports clinched a 17-point Chicken Dinner in this match. Wyld Fangs and Team Empire earned 12 points each. Alibaba Raiders and Team VST managed 11 points each. Team OMG acquired eight points.

Match 17 - Miramar

Team Hope secured their first Chicken Dinner of the BGIS 2025 The Grind with 17 points. DO OR DIE, A6, and OMG scored 15, 11, and 10 points respectively. GenxFM and Wyld Fangs added nine and eight points to their respective tallies.

Match 18 - Erangel

Jubilant Divine bounced back in the last game of Day 3 of the BGIS The Grind and won a 13-point Chicken Dinner. Team M4 played aggressively and picked up 14 points, including nine kills. Wyld Fangs also clinched 13 points with the help of 10 eliminations.

