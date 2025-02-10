BGIS 2025 The Grind Week 2: Teams, format, schedule, and how to watch 

Week 2 of the BGIS 2025 The Grind will start on February 10. Group C will participate in their 24 matches across four weeks this week. The first to eighth ranked teams from the scoreboard will get a spot in Round 3, while the bottom eight teams will qualify for Round 2. These 16 BGMI teams have directly been seeded for Group C of the Grind. They will begin their campaign on Monday.

Group D played all 24 matches of the Grind in Week 1. Group B will contest in Week 3, while Group A will play in Week 4. In total, 64 BGMI teams were directly invited to the event, which started on February 5 and will run until February 23 this month.

Participating teams in BGIS 2025 The Grind Week 2

Livecraft Esports LOC Big Brother Esports THM RIP Official Genesis Esports RML GlitchxReborn Gujarat Tigers SBA Esports WSB Esports R4W Esports TGL Rivals ApeX Karunaadu Esports Team I20

How to watch and schedule

Week 2 will be broadcast live on the Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel at 2:30 pm IST. Each day, the first and sixth matches will occur in the Erangel map, while the second and fifth games will be held in the Miramar map. The third and fourth matches will be played in the Sanhok map.

Here is the daily schedule:

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Sanhok

Match 5 - Miramar

Match 6 - Erangel

Gujarat Tigers, led by BGMI star ClutchGod, will be one of the top teams to watch out for in Group C of the BGIS The Grind. The team has recently performed well in a few events but could not claim a podium there. The squad will look to make a good start to their campaign on Monday.

Genesis Esports has recently signed an experienced BGMI lineup ahead of the BGIS The Grind. The team features star players like Shadow, Apollo, Mac, and Syrax. These players will aim to bounce back in the event as they have been struggling in the scene for the past few months.

WSB Gaming has played brilliantly in many events in the past few years. The team has won some minor tournaments but has not been able to win any major title yet. GlitchxReborn, Big Brother, Karunaadu Esports, RIP Official, and Rivals Ape are also some of the well known teams in Group C.

