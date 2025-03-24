BGIS 2025 Wildcard Day 1: Overall standings and summary 

Groups B and D took part in their initial three matches of the BGIS 2025 Wildcard stage on March 24, 2025. THW, SBZ, and Reckoning were impressive in Group B on Day 1, while FS, Likitha, and K9 Squad were the toppers in Group D. Meanwhile, some popular lineups like Team Soul and Wild Frangs faced some challenges on the opening day of this stage.

The Wildcard phase of the BGIS 2025 features four groups, each with 16 BGMI teams. The 16 best-performing lineups will earn a spot in Semifinals Week 2, while the bottom 48 teams will be knocked out of this prestigious tournament.

Day 1 highlights of BGIS 2025 Wildcard

Group B

THWxNONX - 31 points Shadow Blitz - 28 points Reckoning Esports - 28 points CV Academy - 23 points ARC Knight - 19 points Team Eggy X 4AM - 19 points Intense Esports - 17 points WindGod - 17 points AIB Esports - 17 points SOUR - 14 points Altitude - 14 points Bot Army - 12 points Team New Champions- 12 points Team Soul - 11 points ESG - 7 points INTxFurious - 7 points

THW played extremely well in Group B and finished at the top of the overall standings with 31 points. Shadow Blitz and Reckoning collected 28 points each. CV Academy came fourth with 23 points.

Team Soul had a terrible start to the BGIS Wildcard stage, as the Manya-led brigade took only 11 points in three matches. ESG and INTxFurious scored only seven points each.

Group D

FS Esports - 31 points Likitha Esports - 31 points K9 Esports - 29 points Rider Esports - 22 points Wobble Gaming - 21 points Godsgiven - 20 points Vasista Esports - 20 points Mysterious 4 - 20 points Team VST - 18 points Universe 7 - 14 points Volcano Esports - 11 points DO OR DIE - 10 points Wyld Fangs - 9 points ACE Official - 7 points Arrancar - 7 points 4TR Official - 1 point

FS Esports grabbed the prime spot in Group D with 31 points and one Chicken Dinner. Led by Hector, Likitha Esports managed also 31 points despite not winning any game and ranked second in the group.

K9 Esports occupied third spot with 29 points, including 19 eliminations. Rider Esports and Wobble Gaming were fourth and fifth, with 22 and 21 points, respectively. Meanwhile, Godsgiven, Vasista, and Mysterious 4 scored 20 points each. Unfortunately for Wyld Fangs, the Sensei-led squad managed to claim only 9 points during Day 1 of the BGIS 2025 Wildcard stage.

