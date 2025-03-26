BGIS 2025 Wildcard Day 3: Overall rankings and highlights 

By Gametube
Modified Mar 26, 2025 22:05 IST
Cincinnati Kids ranked first after Day 3 of BGIS Wildcard
Cincinnati Kids ranked first after Day 3 of BGIS Wildcard (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Day 3 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 Wildcard came to a close on March 26. On this day, teams from Groups B and D competed in their remaining three matches. Cincinnati Kids, led by Juicy, topped the overall standings with 64 points and one Chicken Dinner, while Diesel Esports came second with 63 points and one Chicken Dinner. These teams were followed by Likitha Esports in the third rank with 62 points.

Teams from Groups A and C will play their three remaining matches on the fourth and final day of the BGIS Wildcard. 32 out of the total 64 teams have already played all six of their matches in this stage. The top 16 performers will earn a spot in the Semifinals Week 2.

Overall standings of BGIS 2025 Wildcard after Day 3

also-read-trending Trending
  1. Cincinnati Kids - 64 points
  2. DSL - 63 points
  3. Likitha Esports - 62 points
  4. Reckoning - 56 points
  5. Altitude - 54 points
  6. Bot Army - 53 points
  7. Inferno Squad - 46 points
  8. FS Esports - 44 points
  9. Rider - 44 points
  10. Troy Tamilan - 42 points
  11. VST - 41 points
  12. GodLike - 40 points
  13. Godsgiven - 39 points
  14. Mafia - 39 points
  15. Rivals Ape - 37 points
  16. 4Barriers- 35 points
  17. CV - 35 points
  18. OMG - 35 points
  19. INTNS - 35 points
  20. 4Merical - 34 points
  21. Mysterious - 18 points
  22. Gods Reign - 32 points
  23. THW - 31 points
  24. K9 Esports - 31 points
  25. SBZ - 28 points
  26. SBA - 28 points
  27. Royal Emperor - 27 points
  28. M4 - 27 points
  29. 2OP - 26 points
  30. Areobotz - 23 points
  31. LOC - 23 points
  32. Raven Esports - 12 points
  33. Orangutan - 22 points
  34. Wyld Fangs - 9 points
  35. WOB - 21 points
  36. Vasista Esports - 20 points
  37. NC - 20 points
  38. ARC Knight - 19 points
  39. DC - 19 points
  40. EGGY- 4AM - 19 points
  41. Shockwave - 17 points
  42. WindGod - 17 points
  43. AIB - 17 points
  44. Autobotz - 17 points
  45. INT Furious - 15 points
  46. Universe 7 - 14 points
  47. SOUR - 14 points
  48. Raka SAS - 14 points
  49. NVS - 14 points
  50. Jaguar - 13 points
  51. ESG - 13 points
  52. Team Halo - 12 points
  53. Alibaba Raiders - 12 points
  54. VOLC - 11 points
  55. Team Soul - 11 points
  56. DO OR DIE - 10 points
  57. IIT - 9 points
  58. ACE - 7 points
  59. Gujarat Tigers - 7 points
  60. AKRO - 7 points
  61. ARNCR - 7 points
  62. Fearless 4 - 3 points
  63. BO7S - 2 points
  64. 4TR - 1 point
Reckoning Esports put up an impressive performance on Day 3 of the BGIS Wildcard and moved up to the fourth rank with 56 points. Altitude ranked fifth with 54 points, while Bot Army added 41 points in their last three matches, jumping to the sixth spot in the overall standings with 53 points.

Moving on, Inferno squad came seventh with 46 points, while Troy Tamilan and VST scored 42 and 41 points, respectively. Unfortunately, Gods Reign couldn't impress at the BGIS 2025 as they finished 22nd with 32 points after six matches. The Destro-led squad has been eliminated from the event.

Wyld Fangs, led by Sensei, were also eliminated from BGIS 2025 as they collected only 22 points in six matches. Similarly, Alibaba Raiders and BO7S failed to perform in this stage.

Edited by Shraman Mitra
