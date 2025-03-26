BGIS 2025 Wildcard Day 3: Overall rankings and highlights 

Day 3 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 Wildcard came to a close on March 26. On this day, teams from Groups B and D competed in their remaining three matches. Cincinnati Kids, led by Juicy, topped the overall standings with 64 points and one Chicken Dinner, while Diesel Esports came second with 63 points and one Chicken Dinner. These teams were followed by Likitha Esports in the third rank with 62 points.

Teams from Groups A and C will play their three remaining matches on the fourth and final day of the BGIS Wildcard. 32 out of the total 64 teams have already played all six of their matches in this stage. The top 16 performers will earn a spot in the Semifinals Week 2.

Overall standings of BGIS 2025 Wildcard after Day 3

Cincinnati Kids - 64 points DSL - 63 points Likitha Esports - 62 points Reckoning - 56 points Altitude - 54 points Bot Army - 53 points Inferno Squad - 46 points FS Esports - 44 points Rider - 44 points Troy Tamilan - 42 points VST - 41 points GodLike - 40 points Godsgiven - 39 points Mafia - 39 points Rivals Ape - 37 points 4Barriers- 35 points CV - 35 points OMG - 35 points INTNS - 35 points 4Merical - 34 points Mysterious - 18 points Gods Reign - 32 points THW - 31 points K9 Esports - 31 points SBZ - 28 points SBA - 28 points Royal Emperor - 27 points M4 - 27 points 2OP - 26 points Areobotz - 23 points LOC - 23 points Raven Esports - 12 points Orangutan - 22 points Wyld Fangs - 9 points WOB - 21 points Vasista Esports - 20 points NC - 20 points ARC Knight - 19 points DC - 19 points EGGY- 4AM - 19 points Shockwave - 17 points WindGod - 17 points AIB - 17 points Autobotz - 17 points INT Furious - 15 points Universe 7 - 14 points SOUR - 14 points Raka SAS - 14 points NVS - 14 points Jaguar - 13 points ESG - 13 points Team Halo - 12 points Alibaba Raiders - 12 points VOLC - 11 points Team Soul - 11 points DO OR DIE - 10 points IIT - 9 points ACE - 7 points Gujarat Tigers - 7 points AKRO - 7 points ARNCR - 7 points Fearless 4 - 3 points BO7S - 2 points 4TR - 1 point

Reckoning Esports put up an impressive performance on Day 3 of the BGIS Wildcard and moved up to the fourth rank with 56 points. Altitude ranked fifth with 54 points, while Bot Army added 41 points in their last three matches, jumping to the sixth spot in the overall standings with 53 points.

Moving on, Inferno squad came seventh with 46 points, while Troy Tamilan and VST scored 42 and 41 points, respectively. Unfortunately, Gods Reign couldn't impress at the BGIS 2025 as they finished 22nd with 32 points after six matches. The Destro-led squad has been eliminated from the event.

Wyld Fangs, led by Sensei, were also eliminated from BGIS 2025 as they collected only 22 points in six matches. Similarly, Alibaba Raiders and BO7S failed to perform in this stage.

