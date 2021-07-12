BGMI 1.5 update: Release date, features, patch notes, and more

The BGMI 1.5 update will be available shortly for players, and they won't have to wait much longer. Once the Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.5 patch has been made available, users can download it from the Google Play Store.

Along with adding new features and content to BGMI, the 1.5 update will include several changes that will provide a better gaming experience on the whole.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 1.5 update: All you need to know

The post on the official website about the update

Release date

As per the post on the official website about the game's 1.5 update schedule, the patch will go live on July 13th.

Time

The distribution of the updated version is estimated to commence from 19:30 IST. However, there might be a difference in timing depending on the device. Moreover, Krafton will notify the players if the distribution is delayed.

Features and patch notes

The developers have shed light on the upcoming patch in recent videos, where a preview was provided.

Here are some of the key features:

Changes in the rank system

New tiers have been added between Ace and Conqueror – Ace Master and Ace Dominator.

Rank Season

Besides this, the new seasons will be divided into cycles, with each one having three seasons — for instance, C1S1, C1S2, and C1S3. As per the post on the official website, the new season will commence on July 14th at 7:30 AM IST (GMT +5:30).

MG3

MG3 is a new firearm that will be added to BGMI with the 1.5 update. The new LMG can only be found in airdrops. Moreover, the M249 will no longer be an airdrop weapon and will be available as loot.

Royale Pass changes

The new Royale Pass will run every month, and its abbreviation will be changed to M1, M2, and so on.

New game mode

The new Ignition theme game mode will be available on the Erangel map. It will have exclusive features such as Anti-Gravity Motorcycle, HyperLines, Air Conveyor, a new weapon, and more.

Besides this, there are several other changes, and readers can click here to read them in detail.

