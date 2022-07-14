BGMI 2.1 July update patch notes and release time for Android & iOS

The BGMI 2.1 update is drawing ever closer, and the excitement among the game’s Indian community is at an all-time high. Besides the release of the long-awaited Ancient Ruins mode, the update will include a bunch of new features and content, all of which will enhance the overall quality of the battle royale experience.

Recently, in a video featuring numerous famous personalities (MazyisLive, Payal Gaming, SoulAman, and ShreeMan LegenD), the developers revealed the official patch notes of the 2.1 update. Below are details about the exact specifics, alongside the expected release time for the new version.

Patch notes and key features of the BGMI 2.1 July update (Android & iOS)

1) Ancient Ruins mode

The themed game mode (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India/YouTube)

New Lobby: Users playing Ancient Ruins can find an attractive themed lobby while waiting to dive into the match.

Scarab Ruins and Jackal Ruins: Players can visit these ruins in the game mode and complete the puzzles to receive unique loot.

Sandstorm City: On Erangel, Miramar, and Livik, these Sandstorm City will spawn randomly across the maps. In these, gamers can find a Scarab Charm, which they may use to self-revive upon being knocked by opponents.

Emperor Temple: Boss Monster has been added to fan favorite Emperor Temple, and individuals can take it down to get incredible loot.

2) New Sniper Rifle - Lynx AMR

Weapons are an integral part of the game, and the BGMI 2.1 update will introduce a new Sniper Rifle named Lynx AMR. In the right hands, the weapon can be utilized to decimate opponents relatively quickly.

3) Changes to weapons

The developers will be making the following changes with the new version of the game:

UMP 45: Reduction in the burst fire range

Reduction in the burst fire range Tommy Gun: Increase in the damage

Increase in the damage Micro UZI: Increase in the damage over a long distance

4) Sound Training

Sound Training mode will be arriving in the game (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India/YouTube)

The BGMI 2.1 update will also introduce a Sound Training Mode, which will allow players to improve their map awareness by training their ears to pick up the footsteps and gunshots around them.

5) Vehicle explosion

Users will only get knocked down if a vehicle explodes (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India/YouTube)

Before the 2.1 patch, gamers would die if they were close to a vehicle explosion. However, in the new version, they will only get knocked out and will have an opportunity to get back into the game.

Release date and time of 2.1 update

Generally, new versions of BGMI are released a few days after they are made available for the global version (PUBG Mobile). As a result, the 2.1 update is expected to be released on 15 July.

Based on previous releases, the anticipated release time for the 2.1 iteration is as follows:

Android (Google Play): Starts rolling out from 11.00 am - 12.00 pm IST

iOS (Apple App Store): Starts rolling out from 4.00 pm IST

