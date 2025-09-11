BGMI 4.0 update APK download link

By Subhadip Dey
Published Sep 11, 2025 09:35 GMT
Battleground Mobile India 4.0 update APK download link, BGMI APK 4.0 download link
Check out the BGMI 4.0 update APK download link (Image via Krafton)

The latest Battleground Mobile India update went live on September 11, 2025, and the community is searching for the BGMI 4.0 update APK download link. The BGMI 4.0 update has introduced the Spooky Soiree themed mode for the upcoming Halloween. The new themed mode brings exciting new features, new weapons, and more.

Ad

Read on to know how to acquire the about the BGMI 4.0 update APK download link and how to download the game on your device.

BGMI 4.0 update APK download link and more

You can download the BGMI 4.0 update from the preferred digital storefront of your device, or you can also get the APK download link from the official website after the title's release on September 11, 2025, at 12:30 pm IST.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Also read: PUBG mobile 4.0 update patch notes

Check out the different download links below:

Follow these steps to download the game using the APK download link:

  • Step 1: Open your browser and visit the official BGMI website on September 11, 2025, after 12:30 pm IST.
  • Step 2: Click on the APK download link (or you can directly click on the link mentioned above), and wait until the APK file is downloaded.
  • Step 3: Now, allow "installation from unknown sources" in your device.
  • Step 4: Open the file manager, find the downloaded APK file, and tap to begin installation.
  • Step 5: Launch the app and start enjoying the BGMI 4.0 update.
Ad

To download the latest update directly from digital storefronts, follow these steps:

  • Step 1: Open the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.
  • Step 2: Search for the game (or directly click on the Play Store/App Store links mentioned above, based on the preferred digital storefront of your device).
  • Step 3: Click on the "update" button and wait for the update download.
  • Step 4: Once the download is completed, launch the game and enjoy.

In the Spooky Soiree-themed classic mode, players are invited to explore a spooky mansion with a ghost companion called Ghostie. If you get defeated, you can still return as a Prankster Ghost and can support your teammates.

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Angad Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications