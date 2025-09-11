The latest Battleground Mobile India update went live on September 11, 2025, and the community is searching for the BGMI 4.0 update APK download link. The BGMI 4.0 update has introduced the Spooky Soiree themed mode for the upcoming Halloween. The new themed mode brings exciting new features, new weapons, and more.Read on to know how to acquire the about the BGMI 4.0 update APK download link and how to download the game on your device.BGMI 4.0 update APK download link and moreYou can download the BGMI 4.0 update from the preferred digital storefront of your device, or you can also get the APK download link from the official website after the title's release on September 11, 2025, at 12:30 pm IST.Also read: PUBG mobile 4.0 update patch notesCheck out the different download links below:BGMI 4.0 update APK download linkBGMI 4.0 update Google Play Store download linkBGMI 4.0 update Apple App Store download linkFollow these steps to download the game using the APK download link:Step 1: Open your browser and visit the official BGMI website on September 11, 2025, after 12:30 pm IST.Step 2: Click on the APK download link (or you can directly click on the link mentioned above), and wait until the APK file is downloaded.Step 3: Now, allow &quot;installation from unknown sources&quot; in your device.Step 4: Open the file manager, find the downloaded APK file, and tap to begin installation.Step 5: Launch the app and start enjoying the BGMI 4.0 update.To download the latest update directly from digital storefronts, follow these steps:Step 1: Open the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.Step 2: Search for the game (or directly click on the Play Store/App Store links mentioned above, based on the preferred digital storefront of your device).Step 3: Click on the &quot;update&quot; button and wait for the update download.Step 4: Once the download is completed, launch the game and enjoy.In the Spooky Soiree-themed classic mode, players are invited to explore a spooky mansion with a ghost companion called Ghostie. If you get defeated, you can still return as a Prankster Ghost and can support your teammates.