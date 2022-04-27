×
BGMI: 41 teams banned from Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC)

Krafton disqualified 41 teams from BMOC (Image via BGMI)
Gametube
Modified Apr 27, 2022 07:54 AM IST
News

The second stage of the BMOC (Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge) is now in progress. The in-game qualifiers saw a total of 512 teams advance to this stage. The tournament, played in four rounds, will go on until 15 May.

Before the registration, Krafton released a detailed rulebook and advised the participants to go through it thoroughly. BGMI officials have now disqualified 41 teams for violating the rules of the tournament. The rules under which they have disqualified teams are:

  • Rule 2.1.5 (Single Team Exclusivity)- Player or coach can compete from one team only else they will be disqualified from the tournament.
  • Rule 3.2-(Submission) of the Roster and Team Registration- The team should not play unapproved players in their rosters. The players should be the same as they were at the time of registration.
  • Rule 6.2.4. (Ringing) It is forbidden to play under another player's account or to solicit or induce someone else to play under another player's account.

List of teams disqualified from BMOC

  1. WON'T FORGIVE
  2. UNSTOPPABLE VETERANS
  3. OFFICIALXINA
  4. RISING LDRAGO
  5. INAXOFFICIAL
  6. UIXVCU
  7. ABLE ESPORTS
  8. ELFXR4G
  9. TEAM STRAWHATS
  10. OPPORTUNITY ESPORTS
  11. ZERO PATIENCE
  12. ORB OFFICIALS
  13. INF
  14. NO LIMITS OFFICIAL
  15. OPTICAL INDIA
  16. DRAGONX247
  17. UDT ESPORTS
  18. TEAM DYNO
  19. RISING DECADES OF ZEN
  20. WOK OFFICIALS
  21. TEAM ZEN
  22. DREAMERS
  23. OS RETRIBUTION
  24. 1SG
  25. TEAM CONQUERORS
  26. TEAM GOLD
  27. DARKSKYZ
  28. TEAM OUTSET
  29. ESR ESPORTS
  30. OS ESPORTS
  31. IZAK
  32. LIQUID GAMING
  33. LEAFX
  34. CHAMPION PENGUIN TEAM
  35. MCYS
  36. RISING TIDES
  37. STRANGE ESPORTS
  38. RAW AGRESSION
  39. 000 WALA TEAM
  40. IYD RETRIBUTION
  41. TEAM ULTIMA

The second round of BMOC will start today and go on till 30 April. The fourth round, to which all the seasoned teams have been invited, is scheduled from 12 May to 15 May.

Krafton takes measures against hackers in BGMI

Officials are putting in a lot of effort to prevent cheaters from ruining the game. After the launch of BGMI, many esports players and fans complained that hackers had become commonplace. Krafton then strengthened its anti-cheat measures.

In BGIS 2021, they also banned several teams due to similar reasons. Every week, the BGMI developers publish anti-cheat reports that reveal how many cheaters got banned during the previous week.

I see lots of aspiring new talents grinding all day long to make a name for themselves. Watching their hard work going in vein is really disappointing. Yes I’m talking about the increasing number of hackers everyday. I request BGMI officials to look into this matter on priority.
The top 24 teams of BMOC will advance to the Pro Series, which will take place from 19 May to 12 June. All the matches will be streamed on BGMI's official YouTube channel.

Edited by Siddharth Satish

