BGMI: 41 teams banned from Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge (BMOC)

The second stage of the BMOC (Battlegrounds Mobile Open Challenge) is now in progress. The in-game qualifiers saw a total of 512 teams advance to this stage. The tournament, played in four rounds, will go on until 15 May.

Before the registration, Krafton released a detailed rulebook and advised the participants to go through it thoroughly. BGMI officials have now disqualified 41 teams for violating the rules of the tournament. The rules under which they have disqualified teams are:

Rule 2.1.5 (Single Team Exclusivity)- Player or coach can compete from one team only else they will be disqualified from the tournament.

Rule 3.2-(Submission) of the Roster and Team Registration- The team should not play unapproved players in their rosters. The players should be the same as they were at the time of registration.

Rule 6.2.4. (Ringing) It is forbidden to play under another player's account or to solicit or induce someone else to play under another player's account.

List of teams disqualified from BMOC

WON'T FORGIVE UNSTOPPABLE VETERANS OFFICIALXINA RISING LDRAGO INAXOFFICIAL UIXVCU ABLE ESPORTS ELFXR4G TEAM STRAWHATS OPPORTUNITY ESPORTS ZERO PATIENCE ORB OFFICIALS INF NO LIMITS OFFICIAL OPTICAL INDIA DRAGONX247 UDT ESPORTS TEAM DYNO RISING DECADES OF ZEN WOK OFFICIALS TEAM ZEN DREAMERS OS RETRIBUTION 1SG TEAM CONQUERORS TEAM GOLD DARKSKYZ TEAM OUTSET ESR ESPORTS OS ESPORTS IZAK LIQUID GAMING LEAFX CHAMPION PENGUIN TEAM MCYS RISING TIDES STRANGE ESPORTS RAW AGRESSION 000 WALA TEAM IYD RETRIBUTION TEAM ULTIMA

The second round of BMOC will start today and go on till 30 April. The fourth round, to which all the seasoned teams have been invited, is scheduled from 12 May to 15 May.

Krafton takes measures against hackers in BGMI

Officials are putting in a lot of effort to prevent cheaters from ruining the game. After the launch of BGMI, many esports players and fans complained that hackers had become commonplace. Krafton then strengthened its anti-cheat measures.

In BGIS 2021, they also banned several teams due to similar reasons. Every week, the BGMI developers publish anti-cheat reports that reveal how many cheaters got banned during the previous week.

Jonathan Amaral @tsment_jonathan I see lots of aspiring new talents grinding all day long to make a name for themselves. Watching their hard work going in vein is really disappointing. Yes I’m talking about the increasing number of hackers everyday. I request BGMI officials to look into this matter on priority. I see lots of aspiring new talents grinding all day long to make a name for themselves. Watching their hard work going in vein is really disappointing. Yes I’m talking about the increasing number of hackers everyday. I request BGMI officials to look into this matter on priority.

The top 24 teams of BMOC will advance to the Pro Series, which will take place from 19 May to 12 June. All the matches will be streamed on BGMI's official YouTube channel.

Edited by Siddharth Satish