BGMI announces new webtoon content in multiple Indian languages: How to watch, release date, and more

In a recent collaboration with Pratilipi, Krafton, the developers of BGMI, have announced the release of three webtoons based on the popular battle royale title. These comic strips depict a distinct narrative from a different genre and will be released in multiple languages.

With Battlegrounds Mobile India, the South Korean company has had tremendous success in India. The game has built a stronghold in the country's mobile gaming market, with a thriving ecosystem and a competitive esports landscape.

Following the popularity of webtoons in PUBG New State, Krafton will shortly release the first few episodes of Night of Silence, 100, and The Retreats - The Prince and the Pauper. This is one of Krafton's initiatives to provide an immersive and unforgettable experience to BGMI fans outside the game.

New webtoon content in multiple languages announced by BGMI

Krafton has invested 357 crores in Pratilipi (Image via Krafton)

Krafton will release three webtoons based on Battlegrounds Mobile India in collaboration with Pratilipi. The Night of Silence is a mystery thriller, whereas 100 is a survival action story featuring a National Intelligence Service agent on a mission to rescue a lawmaker. The third is a fantasy webtoon about a Retreat inhabitant who loses his identity.

To cater to the diverse audience in the country, these particular webtoons will be made available in Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, and Marathi.

Sean Hyunil Sohn, who is the CEO of Krafton Inc. India, was quoted as saying:

"Our association with Pratilipi is an extension of our vision of providing stimulating experiences to the fans. We are happy to partner with Pratilipi and look forward to reaching these readers with interesting content that enables them to stay connected with our universe."

In addition to these webtoons, eight localized videos have also been unveiled in association with Pratilipi. The partnership follows a $48 million (₹357 crores) investment in Pratilipi by the gaming giant.

Release date of BGMI webtoons and how to watch them

The first six episodes of each of the BGMI webtoons will be released on 21 April 2022. Upon launch, fans will be able to access them on the official Pratilipi Comics App, which is directly available for download on the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

What is Pratilipi?

Pratilipi is India's largest storytelling community comprising more than 6 lakh writers and over 30 million monthly readers across 12 different languages. Individuals can write or read stories for free on the platform.

Beyond the writing community, Pratilipi has established two more storytelling platforms: Pratilipi FM and Pratilipi Comic. They have additionally acquired IVM and The Writer Order.

Edited by Ravi Iyer