BGMI Battle of Swaraj Season 1: Winners, overall standings, prize pool, and more

THW Esports emerged victorious in BGMI Battle of Swaraj Season 1 and received a ₹1.2 lakh cash prize. The rising squad collected a total of 154 points, including 93 eliminations. Their member Kiomao was the best player in the finals with 30 frags. Team Forever, led by Owais, clinched the runner-up spot with 146 points and three Chicken Dinners. They walked away with ₹70,000 in prize money.

Entity Gaming was also outstanding in this BGMI contest, securing the third rank with 143 points and two Chicken Dinners. Their captain Saumraj was the second-best individual performer with 28 kills. The side earned a cash prize of ₹40,000.

Team Hector came fourth with 137 points, including 51 kills. The lineup acquired five Chicken Dinners, the most by any team in the BGMI Battle of Swaraj Season Finals. WSB Gaming and Revenant Esports managed fifth and sixth spots with 123 and 121 points, respectively.

Overall scoreboard of BGMI Battle of Swaraj Season 1 Finals

Here is the overall leaderboard of the Grand Finals;

THW Esports - 154 points Team Forever - 146 points Entity Gaming - 143 points Team Hector - 137 points WSB Gaming - 123 points Revenant Esports - 121 points Team Uzumaki - 120 points Team Secret - 101 points Carnival Gaming - 91 points Hyderabad Hydras - 89 points Team 8Bit - 71 points Genesis Esports - 57 points Genxfm Esports - 64 points Windgod Esports - 56 points GodLike Esports - 30 points Team Soul - 30 points

Team Uzumaki and Team Secret ended up in seventh and eighth positions with 120 and 101 points, respectively. Carnival Gaming had a below-average run in the Showdown, scoring only 91 points. Team 8Bit, which features BGMI pro Aditya, held 11th with 71 points.

Genesis, Genxfm, and Windgod came 12th, 13th, and 14th with 67, 64, and 56 points to their respective names. GodLike Esports, who recently clinched the BGMI Champions Gala, had a poor showing in the Grand Finals as the side concluded the event in the 15th spot with 30 points. However, their member Jonathan won the fan-favorite player of the tournament. Team Soul also stumbled and ended up in the last position with 30 points, including 22 eliminations.

The Battle of Swaraj Season 1 was played from May 13 to May 29, 2024, and featured a ₹7 lakh prize pool. A total of 32 teams participated in the competition across three stages: Quarterfinals, Semifinals, and Grand Finals.