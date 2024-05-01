GodLike Esports wins BGMI Champions Gala Season 1

GodLike Esports emerged victorious in the BGMI Champions Gala Season 1 after playing exceptionally well in this event's Grand Finale. The Jelly-led brigade accumulated 168 points, along with 100 eliminations and four Chicken Dinners. The team was awarded the winner's prize of ₹2 lakhs as well as the Fan Favourite Team award, granting it another ₹50,000. Their member, Jonathan, won the Fan Fan Player title of ₹50,000.

Team Tamilas acquired the runner-up seat with 162 points, including 82 eliminations. The side won four Chicken Dinners and displayed impressive performances on the final day of the BGMI Gala Season 1. Their star player, Maxy, claimed 34 finishes. This team walked away with a cash prize of ₹1.25 lakh.

Team Soul lost their rhythm in the last few games and slipped to the third rank with 144 points and three Chicken Dinners. The Manya-led club got ₹75,000. Spower earned the Most Valuable Player award of ₹50,000. He and his teammate, Nakul, took 39 and 29 kills, respectively.

Overall standings of BGMI Gala Champions Season 1 Finals

Here is the overall leaderboard of the Finals:

GodLike Esports - 168 points Team Tamilas - 162 points Team Soul - 144 points Carnival Gaming - 132 points Reckoning Esports - 130 points Hydra Esports- 119 points WSB Gaming - 110 points Team XSpark - 102 points Team Aaru - 101 points Orangutan Gaming - 92 points Revenant Esports - 71 points Medal Esports - 70 points Team Zero - 69 points Global Esports - 63 points Hyderabad Hydras - 62 points Alibaba Raiders - 41 points

Carnival Gaming came fourth with 132 points and one Chicken Dinner. The Omega-led BGMI squad played impressively and earned a spot in the top five. Reckoning Esports ended up in fifth position with 130 points and two Chicken Dinners. Hydra Esports, who recently signed Dreams, came sixth with 119 points.

WSB Gaming, the Skyesports Champions Series 2024 winner, got the seventh rank with 110 points, while Team XSpark and Team Aaru finished in eighth and ninth places with 102 and 101 points, respectively.

Orangutan Gaming, led by BGMI pro Ash, came ninth with 92 points, followed by Revenant Esports. The latter squad was the table topper in the Grind event.

Medal Esports, Team Zero, and Global Esports accumulated 70, 69, and 63 points, respectively. Hyderabad Hydras and Alibaba Raiders ended the event as the bottom two with 62 and 41 points, respectively.